Citizens, unions to come together to save BEST on 77th anniversary

MUMBAI: As the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) completes 77 years on August 7, a clutch of different activities have been planned by worried unions and commuter organisations to keep the moribund organisation from a further downfall. On Wednesday, public meetings on measures to save BEST will be held, while transport unions will urge political parties to come together to revive the Undertaking, whose bus fleet is dwindling rapidly. There is also a planned citizen movement, the BEST Bachao Andolan, which is yet to take off (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)

From August 7 to 9, BEST has organised an exhibition at its Anik bus depot. On the same days (August 7-10), the unions will approach MLAs, seeking their intervention and ask the BMC to provide funds to the Undertaking. “We will approach MLAs to ask them to help in the revival of BEST, for which the latter needs to own 3,337 buses in its fleet. This will help bring about public momentum on the issue,” said Shashank Sharad Rao, BEST Union leader.

There is also a planned citizen movement, the BEST Bachao Andolan, which is yet to take off. As part of this, citizens are planning to come together and stand outside railway stations, bus stations, colleges and offices, seeking commuters’ views on the measures needed for the revival of BEST, which is facing cumulative losses of ₹6,000 crore.

Apart from this, Aamchi Mumbai Aamchi BEST (AMAB), a citizens’ transport forum, will also hold a gathering on Wednesday seeking the public’s views. “We are demanding that the BEST bus fleet touch 6,000—only then will it be enough to cater to the city’s population,” said a member of AMAB.

At present, BEST has 3,153 buses in its fleet, of which 1,072 are owned buses while the rest are on a wet lease. The Undertaking has been struggling to maintain its fleet strength, which caters to 30 lakh to 32 lakh passengers daily.

BEST has not been getting enough new buses despite placing orders. The total number of AC double decker e-buses is stuck at 50 while BEST awaits more deliveries. The orders placed for 2,400 e-buses too are lagging behind schedule.