City colleges join hands to offer students more electives

Mumbai: From the coming academic year, students in Mumbai will be able to enrol for electives outside their chosen stream and institution as many colleges have signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to share resources and offer elective courses to students from other institutions. Ramnarain Ruia College (Hindustan Times)

This move is aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which encourages multidisciplinary learning and allows students to choose a minor subject from any department, including outside their own stream. The minor subject will account for 18-20 credits spread over three years.

As part of implementation of the NEP, many colleges located in the same neighbourhood or managed by the same entity have signed MoUs to enable students to step beyond traditional academic boundaries.

For example, the principals of Ramnarain Ruia Autonomous College in Matunga and Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI), a premier engineering college, recentlt signed an MoU which allows Ruia College students – mainly from arts and science backgrounds – to enrol for courses in artificial intelligence and machine learning at VJTI. Reciprocally, VJTI students will be able to enrol in the critical thinking course taught by Ruia’s faculty.

Sachin Kore, director, VJTI, said the MoU with Ruia College would open up exciting opportunities for academic and research exchange. “It’s a perfect example of how the NEP can help institutions work together to benefit students,” he said.

Students at Ruia College will also be able to enrol for a course on food and nutrition offered by the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT).

Meanwhile, three colleges in Thane and Mulund have come together to launch a joint MSc in information technology programme. Students from any of the three colleges – Vaze-Kelkar College in Mulund, Mulund College of Commerce, and BN Bandodkar College in Thane – can enrol for the course while lectures will be held across the three campuses based on a shared timetable and rotation of students and teachers. The setup will not only expose students to a wider range of subjects and teaching styles but also utilise existing resources in a better way.

Institutions under the same management are also signing MoUs for collaboration. For instance, Sathaye College, Dahanukar College, and Mulund College of Commerce – all run by the Parle Tilak Vidyalaya Association – have signed an agreement to offer students a broader range of elective courses.

“Under the NEP, colleges must offer students more elective choices alongside their main subjects,” said Madhav Rajwade, principal, Sathaye College. “With this collaboration, we can now offer over 100 electives designed by our three colleges.”

Until now, students could only enrol for electives offered by their own college, Rajwade said. “No single college can offer everything. These collaborations solve that problem and make sure students get the choices the NEP promises,” he said.

The University of Mumbai welcomed these collaborations and encouraged more colleges to follow suit.

“These colleges have taken a highly commendable step,” said Prof Ajay Bhamare, pro-vice-chancellor of the university. “Under the NEP, colleges are expected to collaborate for the benefit of students. We are happy to see institutions moving in that direction. Many more colleges have signed similar agreements and the university fully supports such efforts.”