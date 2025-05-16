Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

City likely to witness more showers this week

ByHT Correspondent
May 16, 2025 07:04 AM IST

Mumbai: Yellow alert issued for rain; sunny weather prevails. Expect rain over next 6 days, with temperatures between 33-34°C.

Mumbai: Though the Mumbai regional meteorological centre had issued a yellow alert for the city on Thursday indicating the possibility of light to moderate showers, the weather alternated between cloudy skies and bright sunshine throughout the day. But as per the district forecast bulletin issued on Friday, the city is likely to see spells of rain over the next six days.

Sunset at Dadar Beach on Thursday. (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)
Sunset at Dadar Beach on Thursday. (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

According to the bulletin, Thane will remain under yellow alert till Friday and Raigad till Sunday. Between May 15 and May 18, isolated light to moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds reaching 30-50 kmph are likely over Konkan and Goa, central Maharashtra and Marathwada.

On Thursday, the maximum and minimum temperatures recorded at the Santacruz weather station were 34.4 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively. The temperature is expected to range between 33 to 34 degrees Celsius over the next few days.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / City likely to witness more showers this week
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 16, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On