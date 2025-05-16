City likely to witness more showers this week

Mumbai: Though the Mumbai regional meteorological centre had issued a yellow alert for the city on Thursday indicating the possibility of light to moderate showers, the weather alternated between cloudy skies and bright sunshine throughout the day. But as per the district forecast bulletin issued on Friday, the city is likely to see spells of rain over the next six days. Sunset at Dadar Beach on Thursday. (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

According to the bulletin, Thane will remain under yellow alert till Friday and Raigad till Sunday. Between May 15 and May 18, isolated light to moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds reaching 30-50 kmph are likely over Konkan and Goa, central Maharashtra and Marathwada.

On Thursday, the maximum and minimum temperatures recorded at the Santacruz weather station were 34.4 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively. The temperature is expected to range between 33 to 34 degrees Celsius over the next few days.