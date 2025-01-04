Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

City records warmest January day in eight years

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 04, 2025 08:08 AM IST

Mumbai recorded its warmest January day in 8 years, hitting 36°C. Unseasonal heat is due to easterly winds, with slight relief expected soon.

Mumbai: On Friday, the city experienced its warmest January day in eight years, with the maximum temperature soaring to 36°C at the Santacruz weather station. This was 5.2°C above the normal temperature for this time of year, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Meanwhile, the minimum temperature at Santacruz was recorded at 16.7°C, which is close to the seasonal average.

City records warmest January day in eight years
City records warmest January day in eight years

Sunil Kamble, director of the IMD Mumbai, attributed the unseasonal heat to easterly winds sweeping through the city. “Currently, the city is witnessing easterly winds at 15 to 20 kmph in the afternoon, which is increasing the maximum temperature,” he explained. “The weather will continue to be warm for the next two days.”

The Colaba weather station also recorded higher-than-normal temperatures. The maximum temperature stood at 33.5°C, which is 3.2°C above the average, while the minimum temperature was 21.5°C, exceeding the normal value by 2°C.

Looking ahead, the IMD predicts some relief, with temperatures expected to moderate slightly. The maximum temperature on Saturday is forecast to range between 30°C and 31°C, while the minimum temperature is likely to be between 19°C and 20°C.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On