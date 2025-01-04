Mumbai: On Friday, the city experienced its warmest January day in eight years, with the maximum temperature soaring to 36°C at the Santacruz weather station. This was 5.2°C above the normal temperature for this time of year, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Meanwhile, the minimum temperature at Santacruz was recorded at 16.7°C, which is close to the seasonal average. City records warmest January day in eight years

Sunil Kamble, director of the IMD Mumbai, attributed the unseasonal heat to easterly winds sweeping through the city. “Currently, the city is witnessing easterly winds at 15 to 20 kmph in the afternoon, which is increasing the maximum temperature,” he explained. “The weather will continue to be warm for the next two days.”

The Colaba weather station also recorded higher-than-normal temperatures. The maximum temperature stood at 33.5°C, which is 3.2°C above the average, while the minimum temperature was 21.5°C, exceeding the normal value by 2°C.

Looking ahead, the IMD predicts some relief, with temperatures expected to moderate slightly. The maximum temperature on Saturday is forecast to range between 30°C and 31°C, while the minimum temperature is likely to be between 19°C and 20°C.