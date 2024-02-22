City’s air quality index reaches satisfactory levels

MUMBAI: On Wednesday, Mumbai’s overall air quality reached satisfactory levels with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 60. This marks the second consecutive day of satisfactory AQI, following a reading of 76 on Tuesday, which itself marked a significant improvement from previous days in the moderate category. Earlier in the week, the AQI reached 191 on Friday, 174 on Saturday, 146 on Sunday, and 111 on Monday. HT Image

All stations on Wednesday had either good or satisfactory air quality levels. “It’s all down to meteorology,” said Sachin Ghude, head of the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). “There are more winds, which helps ventilation. We expect these days of satisfactory air to continue,” he added.

Sunil Kamble, the head of IMD Mumbai, attributed the positive air quality to the early onset of the Westerly winds. The temperature in Santacruz touched a minimum of 20.8 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 30 degrees Celsius. Colaba saw a minimum of 21.4 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 29.8 degrees Celsius.