Civic contractor and JCB driver arrested for damaging Mahanagar gas pipeline

Mumbai: A civic contractor and a JCB driver were arrested by Dahisar police for allegedly damaging the Mahanagar Gas pipeline, which led to a gas outage affecting nearly 150 buildings near Jari Mari Garden in Anand Nagar, Dahisar East on December 12.

Officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) disaster management department reported that the incident occurred during excavation work, causing damage to the 90mm diameter MGL pipeline and resulting in a gas leak. In response to the BMC’s complaint, the Dahisar police booked the contractor, Prakash Kumar Nishaji Lohar, and JCB driver Salim Ansari, citing a lack of necessary safety precautions during drainage repair work.

The charges against the two men include sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 427 (mischief causing loss or damage of fifty rupees or more), 431 (mischief by injury to public road, bridge, river, or channel), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

“We have arrested the two men and will produce them before the court on Friday,” stated a police officer from the Dahisar police station.

Following the gas leak report, disaster management took precautionary measures by cordoning off the area, with the Mumbai Fire Brigade deployed for an emergency response. This incident follows a similar one on December 8 when a BMC contractor damaged the pipeline in the same area, resulting in a gas outage lasting over 5 hours in residential buildings.

A spokesperson from Mahanagar Gas Limited said that the gas pipeline was damaged due to the JCB impact by a drainage contractor near New Jari Mari Garden which affected supply to the locality.