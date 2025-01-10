MUMBAI: A 16-year-old student was found dead on Thursday in the washroom of a Jogeshwari East-based international school and junior college. Police said they suspect it to be a case of suicide. Class 11 student at Goregaon school found dead in washroom

According to the police, the school’s cleaning staff went to the bathroom around 12.30pm and noticed a girl sitting on the floor inside one of the stalls, facing the toilet with her back against the door. Finding it suspicious, she knocked on the stall door and received no response. The staff then went to an adjacent stall and peeped to find the girl seated behind the door. She immediately informed the school’s management about the incident. The school’s authorities rushed the girl to Cooper Hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

The Aarey Sub police have registered an accidental death report in connection with the incident and are investigating to find out if the student died by suicide and if so, why.

The school management sent a message to the students at the school and junior college, informing them about the death of the class 11 student. They urged students and parents to respect the family’s privacy as they deal with the tragedy.