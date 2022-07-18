CM Eknath Shinde scraps appointments, stays development funds approved by MVA
Mumbai: Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Monday cancelled the appointment of all the government-run corporations, boards and committees. Shinde also stayed funds for development approved since April last year by the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government but tenders are yet to be issued. issued the orders to this effect on Monday.
Interestingly, most of the appointments on government-run corporations, boards and committees are political in nature as people affiliated with the ruling parties are appointed as their heads.
The order issued by chief secretary Manukumar Srivastava on Monday said, “Following the orders of the chief minister, you have been informed that all the appointments on government-run corporations, boards, committees, authorities have been cancelled with immediate effect.”
In a separate order, Srivastava said, “Following the orders of the chief minister, you have been informed that the funds approved for development works, including those related to annual district plan, state-level schemes, tribal schemes and special group schemes have been stayed in the all the cases where tenders have yet to be issued.”
The stay is likely to impact development works worth over ₹13,000 crore, the officials said.
The orders were issued hours after a delegation of opposition leaders comprising Congress and NCP separately met Shinde on Monday and urged him not to stay the development works and projects undertaken by the MVA government.
The NCP’s delegation, led by Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar, also demanded speedy disbursement of compensation and assistance to farmers, traders and citizens who suffered losses due to heavy rainfall and floods in various districts of the state.
“All decisions taken in haste and approved after the MVA government was in minority have been stayed. No stay was ordered on development works,” Shinde told the media outside Vidhan Bhavan after the meeting.
The Shinde-led faction and BJP government have reversed many decisions taken by the previous government that include giving the voting rights to the farmers to elect members of the APMC (Agriculture Produce Market Committee) markets, electing sarpanch (village heads) and municipal council presidents directly from the people and pension to the people who were jailed during the Emergency imposed by the then prime minister Indira Gandhi back in 1975.
-
Edu dept keeps lakhs of students waiting for Class 11 admissions in Pune
One month since declaration of results of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) and lakhs of students are still waiting for the centralised online admission process for Class 11 to begin. The state education department has said that the reason for the delay is that CBSE board results are not yet out and CBSE students constitute around 6% of the total admissions to Class 11.
-
Ludhiana | Grocer held with 6.22 quintal of ‘sub-standard salt’
A grocer, who runs his shop in Nanak Nagar near the old vegetable market, was arrested on Monday for allegedly selling sub-standard salt by labelling it as an iodized salt of a reputed Indian multinational company. The police recovered 6.22 quintal of salt from him. The samples of the salt have been sent to a lab for tests.
-
Ludhiana | Two GADVASU interns taken to hospital
Two students interning with GADVASU who were on hunger strike for the past few days were referred to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital on Monday evening. By evening, One of the interns, Shivam, who was on hunger strike for the past five days, along with another intern Satnam, who was on hunger strike for the past three days, was referred to DMC Hospital.
-
Babri demolition: HC to hear appeal against acquittal of 32 accused on August 1
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Monday directed its office to convert revision petition in the Babri Masjid demolition case to criminal appeal and fixed August 1 for hearing the case challenging acquittal by the special CBI court of all 32 accused in the case on September 30, 2020. Two people, including Ayodhya resident Akhlaq Ahmed, had filed the petition on January 8, 2021, challenging the special CBI court's order.
-
ECI announces schedule for two vacant legislative council seats
The Election Commission of India on Monday issued the schedule for the bye-election for the two vacant legislative council seats. The two seats were vacated due to the demise of senior SP leader Ahmed Hasan on February 20, and the resignation of BJP leader Thakur Jaiveer Singh on March 24, after he was elected to the legislative assembly from the Barauli assembly seat located in the Aligarh district.
