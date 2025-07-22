MUMBAI: Two days after a video of him playing a card game on his mobile phone in the legislative council went viral, agriculture minister Manikrao Kokate was rebuked by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra NCP president Sunil Tatkare. Both said the incident was not something to be proud of, and Tatkare said that the party would take appropriate action. CM Fadnavis and Tatkare rap Kokate for ‘playing rummy’ in legislative council

Although Kokate, a five-term NCP MLA, claimed that he was merely trying to view the assembly proceedings on YouTube when a card game ad appeared on his screen, he has been facing severe criticism from all quarters. He is expected to speak on the issue on Tuesday morning.

Fadnavis, when asked for a comment, said, “It was absolutely wrong. Ministers are expected to take legislative business very seriously even if their business is not on the agenda. Members do read documents and news but the video of Kokate playing rummy was inappropriate. Even though he tried to clarify that the rummy game popped up on his mobile screen, what happened was indecorous.”

Speaking to reporters in Dharashiv on Monday afternoon, Tatkare echoed Fadnavis’ sentiments. “The incident is unbecoming,” he said. “Farmers are in distress. In such a situation, the state agriculture minister is expected to work for them all the time. The party will take an appropriate decision on it.”

Kokate is no stranger to controversies. He is known to make objectionable remarks about farmers despite being agriculture minister. In January, he said that there was “3% to 4% corruption in every government scheme”. In February, he chose to compare farmers with beggars and said, “Nowadays, even beggars do not even accept a single rupee but the government offers crop insurance to farmers for just one rupee.” In April, he again sparked a row when he accused farmers of deliberately defaulting on crop loans in the hope of getting a loan waiver, and splurging the money thus saved on weddings and engagements.

Ajit Pawar sacks NCP youth president who thrashed Maratha organisation activist

MUMBAI: Facing flak after a video of NCP youth president Suraj Chavan thrashing an activist from the Chhava Sangathana went viral, Ajit Pawar on Monday condemned the incident and asked Chavan to step down.

Chavan, along with other NCP workers, was seen thrashing activist Vijay Ghatge after he hurled a pack of playing cards on the table of NCP state chief Sunil Tatkare along with a memorandum demanding the resignation of agriculture minister Manikrao Kokate for allegedly playing an online card game in the legislative council.

The incident turned into a major political controversy, as the Chhava Sanghtana represents the Maratha community. Its members held protests in different parts of the state, demanding action against Kokate and Chavan. They also raised slogans against Tatkare and tore NCP posters.

Fearing a backlash in the upcoming local body elections, Ajit posted on X, calling the incident “extremely serious and condemnable”, and said that he had “given clear instructions to Suraj Chavan to resign immediately from his position”. “The strict action has been taken because of his behaviour, which goes against the values of the party, which will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” he further commented.

Ghatge, who is getting treated in a local Latur hospital, demanded Kokate’s resignation. “Chavan’s resignation has no value in our eyes,” he said. “Is Ajit Pawar trying to fool us?”

Chavan is considered as a close aide of Ajit Pawar. During the split in the NCP, he chose to remain with Ajit Pawar and was also rewarded with the position of NCP state youth president. Tatkare confirmed that Chavan had submitted his resignation.