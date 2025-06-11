MUMBAI: Starting today (June 11), Mumbai Metro passengers will be able to use the National Common Mobility Card or NCMC on the partially-operated underground Aarey-JVLR to Acharya Atre Chowk Metro 3 line. The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) constructed as well as operates and maintains the Mumbai Metro 3 route. CM launches Common Mobility Card for Metro 3 commuters

On Tuesday morning, the common mobility card was launched in Mantralaya by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar. This initiative allows commuters to simply tap and travel between Aarey-JVLR and Acharya Atre Chowk in Worli using the contactless cards, instead of queuing up at the ticket counters prior to each metro journey.

So far, the ticketing systems of Metro 1 (Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar), Metro 2A (Dahisar East-Andheri West) and Metro 7 (Dahisar East-Gundavali) are calibrated to permit passengers to commute using the NCMC card. Additionally, the same card can also be utilised on BEST Undertaking licensed Chalo Bus. The Mumbai Monorail as well as suburban trains continue to be out of NCMC ambit and there are no plans to accept the card in the immediate future.

However, there are plans to have a common Mobility App, wherein tickets for all transport modes can be purchased through one mobile application. This was to be launched on May 1, but has been rescheduled to a later date that is yet to be announced.

Existing NCMC card users can continue using their cards with effect from June 11, while the new users can purchase the NCMC card at any station from Aarey-JVLR to Acharya Atre Chowk stations of Mumbai Metro 3 and partnered State Bank of India branches.

An MMRC official shared that these cards are available free of cost, with a mandatory top-up of a minimum ₹100 and up to ₹2000 for travel use.

“Integration of the NCMC card with Mumbai Metro 3 marks a significant milestone in our journey towards smart and commuter-friendly urban transport. As the city’s first fully underground metro corridor, line 3 is designed with future-ready infrastructure and this seamless contactless payment solution is a vital part of that vision. We are pleased to partner with NPCI and SBI to enable a unified, convenient travel experience for Mumbaikars and support the Government of India’s National Common Mobility Card initiative,” said Ashwini Bhide, managing director, MMRC, in a statement.