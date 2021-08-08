CMO asks forest department to look into landfilling allegations in Aarey

The chief minister’s office (CMO) on Sunday directed the forest department to look into complaints of illegal landfilling along the banks of Mithi River inside Aarey Colony. The site in question is opposite the Metro-3 casting yard on Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road between Powai and SEEPZ. Initially flagged by Save Aarey activists in March this year, it is alleged that at least four acres of land along Mithi have been buried.

“After we complained in March, the work stopped. It has now started again today. What was already reclaimed is expanding, and grasslands which fall in the catchment of Mithi are being buried. CMO has now directed the forest department to look into the matter. It’s reassuring that the forest department can now be roped in for protecting Aarey, but it remains to be seen whether they can stop the damage,” said Stalin D, director of NGO Vanashakti. On June 8, 812 acres of Aarey land were handed over to the forest department for protection.

Sanjiv Valsan, an activist with Save Aarey and Rewilding Aarey movements, said scores of trucks have once again started coming to the plot which is marked as a green zone in development plans and have been dumping debris and mud in an organised manner. Valsan also shared videos taken on Sunday which show construction material being offloaded by labourers.

“We have been told that the land was reserved for a 200-square metre petrol pump, but the landfill extends over a larger area than that. This will worsen flooding. There is no board outside the project either. We have filed a complaint with Aarey police but no action has been taken. This is illegal. Authorities should clarify who the contractor responsible for this is,” Valsan said.