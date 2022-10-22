CMO booked for harassing woman employee

Mumbai: A case has been registered against the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of a leading financial services company after a subordinate alleged that he passed lewd comments and made sexual remarks on seeing her.

In a complaint registered with the N M Joshi Marg police station, the 43-year-old woman alleged that she was working with the company in a senior position between 2013 and 2020.

“She said that she used to report to CEO regularly and was also supposed to report to the CMO once in three months. However, he used to call her regularly in his cabin and try to get close to her. The woman also said he touched her inappropriately during the annual day event of the company while taking photographs,” a police officer said.

The woman further alleged that the CMO sent her obscene emails and texts.

“She further told us that in a site training program he showed her the room keys and said this is your last chance or get terminated,” the officer said and added that the woman held that this was an indication of seeking sexual favours.

The woman has also told us that she had lodged a complaint with the Human Resources department of the company and after an inquiry the CMO was given a clean chit and she was removed from service without giving her any notice.

“We have registered a case,” senior police inspector Sunil Chandramore of N M Joshi Marg police station, said.

A case has been registered under sections 354 for assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty, 354A for sexual harassment and 354D for stalking, 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 506 criminal intimidation of the IPC and under the 67 A Punishment for publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act, etc., in electronic form of the IT Act.