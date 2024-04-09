MUMBAI: The returning officer of the South Mumbai collectorate has sent a show cause notice to the CM’s office, seeking details of a party meeting conducted by chief minister Eknath Shinde at his official residence ‘Varsha’ on Saturday. The state Congress had officially complained to the Election Commission (EC) about the meeting being held after the model code of conduct had been enforced. CMO gets show cause notice about Shinde’s party meeting

After facing immense criticism from party colleagues on the BJP snatching seats meant for the Shiv Sena, and trying to quell dissent from those who were dropped, Shinde had held a meeting of all Shiv Sena ministers, some MLAs and party functionaries. Sources in the Sena said the meeting was to be held in the bungalow of Sena minister Shamburaj Desai but Shinde decided to change the venue and held it at his Malabar Hill home. The CM was reportedly at the receiving end from his ministers during the interaction for not offering much resistance to the BJP’s bargaining powers in distribution of seats.

Mumbai City district collector Sanjay Yadav told HT that the EC had received a complaint over email and on social media platform X. “The EC sent it to us,” he said. “We sent it to South Mumbai returning officer Ravi Katakdhond, and he issued a letter to the programme officer of the chief minister’s secretariat. I will get a report when Katakdhond completes his inquiry.”

The state’s chief electoral officer S Chockalingam said that ideally the meeting should not have been held. “Action will be taken after a reply is received,” he said.

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary Sachin Sawant said this was a blatant use of power and violation of the model code of conduct. “The election was announced two weeks ago,” he said. “Meetings are held at Varsha on a daily basis. I thought the EC would take suo motu action, but this did not happen and therefore I complained on a public platform. It is good that the returning officer has issued a show cause notice. We urge the EC to be vigilant, as parties in power have a tendency to violate the model code of conduct.”

Sanjay Shirsat, Shiv Sena spokesperson said that ministers and MLAs could go meet the CM anytime. “It was a meeting of MLAs and ministers,” he said. “We will reply to this notice.”