CMs Naidu and Shinde discuss bilateral cooperation in Mumbai meeting

Mumbai: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu met with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at the latter’s official residence, Varsha, in Mumbai on Sunday morning. The two CMs reportedly discussed driving development in their respective states through enhanced cooperation in infrastructure and the digital sector. HT Image

“The CMs of the two neighbouring states discussed development with bilateral cooperation,” Shinde stated in a post on his X account.

Naidu, the chief of the Telugu Desam Party, was accompanied by Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu. Shinde was accompanied by State Minister Dadaji Bhuse and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) MP and Maharashtra CM’s son, Shrikant Shinde.

“Naidu has been in Mumbai since Saturday night to attend the wedding ceremony of industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s son, Anant Ambani. On Sunday morning, he called on Shinde as both their parties are part of the NDA. The duo discussed the political situation at the national level and cooperation between the two states for better investment and development,” said an official from the CMO.