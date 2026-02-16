MUMBAI: Work on the Versova-Bhayandar Coastal Road project was temporarily halted on Saturday after test piling activity triggered panic among residents of Charkop in Kandivali West. The residents of Sea Mist, a building that was particularly affected by the vibrations from the activity, have written a complaint to the project director and concerned civic authorities, asking that piling work remain suspended until safety compliance is ensured. Coastal Road work halted briefly as residents panic over tremors

Hindustan Times on February 12 had reported on the intense vibrations and tremors in several buildings, with some occupants temporarily evacuating their homes after believing that an earthquake had hit the area. Affected residents said the tremors began on February 11 at around 3 pm when piling work commenced directly opposite the Sea Mist premises as part of the coastal road construction being undertaken by the BMC and contractor Larsen & Toubro.

“The entire Sea Mist building was vibrating and there was an earthquake-like feeling. Residents, especially senior citizens, got scared and I had to seek the local MLA Sanjay Upadhyay’s intervention,” said Mili Shetty, a representative of the society.

The panicky occupants of the building and nearby clusters rushed out of their homes. Upon inspection, it was found that active piling work was underway at the site. The authorities later confirmed that no seismic activity had occurred, leading residents to attribute the vibrations solely to the piling operations.

On Sunday, Sea Mist CHS sent a formal complaint addressed to the project director and concerned civic authorities. The society alleged that when residents sought a clarification from personnel at the site, no government approvals, NOCs, structural safety reports, or vibration monitoring compliance documents were produced.

Society members stated in their letter that during the piling process, household items inside flats shook violently, doors and windows rattled continuously, and the entire building structure experienced significant vibrations. “The incident reportedly caused fear and distress, particularly among senior citizens and residents suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure, who form a considerable portion of the building’s occupants,” the letter stated.

The society has demanded immediate submission of certified copies of all the relevant government permissions and NOCs, the detailed project layout plan for the concerned stretch of the coastal road, and the vibration safety assessment report along with official monitoring records. It has further insisted that piling work remain suspended until the required documents are furnished and safety compliance is ensured.

Warning of serious consequences, the society stated that in the event of any structural damage, property loss or risk to life arising from the ongoing activities, full responsibility would rest with the contractor, project authorities, and the concerned government departments. Calling the matter extremely serious, residents have urged authorities to take immediate steps to safeguard lives and prevent any potential mishap.

Responding to the incident, a civic official from the Coastal Road (North) department clarified, “This was the test pile work to check the capacity of the strata or hard rock. A test pile is often used to check the load-bearing capacity of soil before construction can begin on it.”

A meeting of the local MLA with residents is scheduled for next week with civic chief Bhushan Gagrani.