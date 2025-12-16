Search
Tue, Dec 16, 2025
Cold start to the week as air quality stays moderate

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Dec 16, 2025 06:04 am IST

IMD officials said the sustained dip in night temperatures was due to strong northerly winds influencing the region

Mumbai: The week began on a cold note for Mumbaikars as the Santacruz observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 16.9°C on Monday, 1.6°C below normal. The temperature was lower than Sunday’s minimum at 17.2°C, though it was higher than Friday’s minimum at 14.9°C, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

At the Colaba observatory, the minimum temperature stood at 21°C, 0.1°C below normal.

Daytime temperatures continued to remain warm, with Santacruz recording a maximum of 32.5°C, 0.2°C above normal, and Colaba recording a maximum of 33.2°C, 1.2°C above normal.

IMD officials said the sustained dip in night temperatures was due to strong northerly winds influencing the region.

“Northerly winds continue to dominate over Mumbai, keeping minimum temperatures on the lower side, especially in the suburbs,” an IMD official said. “Minimum temperatures are expected to range 17-19°C through the week, while maximum temperatures are likely to remain between 32°C and 34°C.”

Meanwhile, Mumbai’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) on Monday stood at 122, placing the city in the moderate category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Several areas recorded elevated pollution levels, including Chembur (161), Kherwadi–Bandra East (157), Ghatkopar (146), Malad West (134), Deonar (128) and Byculla (129). Moderately high AQI levels were also seen at Bandra Kurla Complex (137), Kurla (109), Kandivali West (110) and Navy Nagar–Colaba (122). Clean air pockets included Mulund West (58), Mazgaon (83), Borivali East (93) and Mindspace–Malad West (83).

