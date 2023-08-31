Fadnavis to check Ajit’s files before they land up on CM’s desk

MUMBAI: The cold war between chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar just got deeper – Shinde recently ordered all departments to route the files approved by Pawar, who also holds the finance portfolio, through Devendra Fadnavis before they reach him for approvals. The move by Shinde-Fadnavis is being seen as a ploy to clip Pawar’s wings, who has been stepping on the toes of his new colleagues. Differences cropped up between Pawar and Shinde, soon after the latter exited the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on July 2 to join the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena combine in the state. Ajit Pawar, known for an aggressive style of working, tried to score over Shinde by holding a review meeting of the key projects two weeks ago

The order states: “The state government’s rule book mandates the policy matters to be cleared by the Deputy CM and the CM as per rule 92. Such files should be routed first through Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis while they are put for the sanction of the CM.”

Differences cropped up between Pawar and Shinde, soon after the latter exited the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on July 2 to join the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena combine in the state. Ajit Pawar, known for an aggressive style of working, tried to score over Shinde by holding a review meeting of the key projects two weeks ago. He has been holding meetings of officers in Pune, sidelining BJP leader and district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil, and has reportedly been allocating funds for constituencies where his party has a stronghold. Patil had complained to Shinde about it, underscoring the rising interference by Pawar. The allocation in the ₹42,000 crore supplementary demands tabled in the monsoon session had upset not only the opposition, but many MLAs from BJP and Shinde camp.

Opposition leaders wasted no time in taking potshots at the ruling party leaders. Opposition leader in assembly Vijay Wadettiwar said: “Soon after Ajit Pawar joined the government, Shinde and Fadnavis have started cutting him to size. This began sooner than expected.” NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MLA Rohit Pawar said: “Ajitdada has taken decisions to maintain discipline in finances, especially related to cooperative units but it seems his allies are not happy with the same.”

