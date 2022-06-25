Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Colleges seek ways to accommodate non-state board students
mumbai news

Colleges seek ways to accommodate non-state board students

Admissions to UG degree courses this year is currently being conducted for only state board (HSC) students as class 12 students from CBSE and CISCE boards are still waiting for their results
While the circular released by the university on June 20 states that all MU-affiliated colleges, including autonomous institutes, will have to follow the admission schedule as prescribed by the varsity and accommodate students from CBSE and CISCE boards ‘in due course’, it gives no clarity on how these applications will be accommodated by individual colleges (HT Photo)
While the circular released by the university on June 20 states that all MU-affiliated colleges, including autonomous institutes, will have to follow the admission schedule as prescribed by the varsity and accommodate students from CBSE and CISCE boards ‘in due course’, it gives no clarity on how these applications will be accommodated by individual colleges (HT Photo)
Updated on Jun 25, 2022 07:32 PM IST
Copy Link
ByShreya Bhandary

Mumbai Admissions to minority quota across colleges affiliated with the University of Mumbai had to be completed by Saturday, June 25 this year. However, taking into consideration that non-state board students are still awaiting results in order to be able to apply, city colleges are finding ways to ensure that no student with merit goes without a seat in a college or course of his/her choice.

“We are finishing in-house admissions at present for traditional courses (BA, BCom and BSc). Admissions to self-financed courses will depend on an entrance exam which will be held next week and we are allowing all students, results or not, to appear for the exam. Minority admissions too, will be conducted next week,” said Ashok Wadia, principal of Jai Hind College, Churchgate.

Admissions to UG degree courses this year is currently being conducted for only state board (HSC) students as class 12 students from CBSE and CISCE boards are still waiting for their results. This move by the university has invited flak from non-state board students as well as colleges, who have called it unfair and chaotic.

“We have gone through our admissions figures from the last few years and realised that in some cases, nearly 60-65% seats in self-financed courses have gone to non-state board students. So to keep this fair, we have decided to announce the first merit list and minority list, together, next week. We have also decided to announce another list for non-state board students in July, once their results are announced, to ensure all students are allowed admission based on merit,” said Pooja Ramchandani, principal HR College. She added that the institute has decided to apply for extra seats for courses where the number of eligible candidates is higher than the current intake capacity.

While the circular released by the university on June 20 states that all MU-affiliated colleges, including autonomous institutes, will have to follow the admission schedule as prescribed by the varsity and accommodate students from CBSE and CISCE boards ‘in due course’, it gives no clarity on how these applications will be accommodated by individual colleges.

“We are leaving this to individual colleges to decide how they want to conduct admissions—they can either reserve seats for non-state board students or request the university for additional seats once CBSE and ISC results are out,” said an official from the University of Mumbai.

As per the university admissions process, eligible students from all boards have to compulsorily fill up the pre-admission enrollment form, which requires basic details like name, age, name of school, etc. Once the enrollment is done, students are then supposed to list their preference of college and courses, where the admission link directs students to the respective college website, and students are then allowed to fill-in details of their class 12 score.

With no marks in hand, CBSE and CISCE students are not getting directed to the individual college websites. Parents and students are worried that without being allowed to register for admissions with individual colleges, they will have no idea of the number of students interested in admissions.

“As a college affiliated with MU, we have no choice but to follow the varsity’s schedule. We have started minority quota admissions, but only for traditional courses at present. In case of self-financed courses, we are hoping that results for CBSE and ISC students are announced at the earliest and students have enough time to apply for seats in colleges of their choice,” said Neha Jagtiani, principal, RD National College, Bandra.

St Xavier’s College Mumbai has decided to start admissions for state board students as per the schedule shared by the University of Mumbai, and reserve seats for students from CBSE and CISCE board as per the last few years’ intake.

A handful of colleges, however, have decided to conduct admissions as per the university schedule. “Once all results are out, we will find a way to accommodate the non-state board students as well,” said Marie Fernandes, principal of St Andrew’s College.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Shreya Bhandary

    Shreya Bhandary is a Special Correspondent covering higher education for Hindustan Times, Mumbai. Her work revolves around finding loopholes in the current education system and highlighting the good and the bad in higher education institutes in and around Mumbai.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Representational image.

    Agra: Woman thrown off 4th-floor balcony by husband, dies

    A 30-year-old woman died after Ritika Singh, the deceased was allegedly thrown off the fourth floor balcony of her house by her husband and four other people, police here said on Saturday. Police have arrested three people, including the woman's husband, Akash Gautam, and booked them in sections 302 (murder) and 34 (act done by several persons with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, they said.

  • Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the Vigyan Bharti convention. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

    India has always been open to science-based knowledge: Yogi

    Lucknow Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Saturday that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh always had a scientific approach and outlook because its RSS founder, Dr KB Hedgewar was a medical practitioner and had a science background. “Krishna's teaching to Arjun in Bhagwad Gita which is now 5000- years-old, still has meaning in modern times,” Yogi said. University professors were always on the look-out for promotions but hardly made effort for scientific publications.

  • The prosecution had examined eight witnesses in the case, but additional sessions judge BD Shelke acquitted them in view of several loopholes in the prosecution case. (StockPic)

    Court acquits two arrested for circulating counterfeit currency

    Mumbai: Accused of circulating counterfeit Indian currency notes in the city, two men, residents of Malda district in West Bengal were acquitted of the charges by a sessions court on Thursday. Suleman Razzak Shaikh, 53, and Sanaul Julum Insarali Shaikh, 29, were arrested with 60 counterfeit notes of 2000 denomination, on November 8, 2017. The anti-extortion cell of the Mumbai police crime branch had received a specific tip-off.

  • The VIB team raided drug inspector Jitendra Kumar’s premises after lodging a DA case against him on Friday. (HT PHOTO.)

    In Patna, over 3 crore in cash seized from drug inspector’s house

    A separate team raided a drug inspector Jitendra Kumar's native place at Ghonsi in Jehanabad, flats in Civil Lines of Gaya district, Pharmacy College, Gola Road (Danapur) and a newly-built house at Khan-Mirza locality falling under Sultanganj police station in Patna City. Currently, he is posted in Patna and runs a Pharmacy College. It is believed that Jitendra's entire tenure in Patna with the drug control administration has been controversial.

  • 52-year-old pedestrian dies after being run over by speeding SUV

    52-year-old pedestrian dies after being run over by speeding SUV

    Bhiwandi: A 52-year-old pedestrian was killed after being hit by a speeding SUV in Bhiwandi on Friday night. The driver of the vehicle is absconding, according to cops, who have seized the car. The deceased has been identified as Mustaque Nasir Ahmad Pathan, who lived with his family in Bhiwandi. The incident occurred at the Sallauddin Complex near Samadiya School on Friday night when the man was heading to a nearby market for shopping.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 25, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out