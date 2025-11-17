Mumbai: Women across Maharashtra will now be able work in night shifts in all commercial establishments such as shops, hotels, restaurants and movie theaters. Employers will have to make adequate arrangements to ensure women’s safety and seek their consent before deploying them on night shifts, according to the draft notification issued by the state labour department on November 12. Commercial establishments can soon hire women for night shifts, with some riders

The labour department has invited suggestions and objections from citizens within 45 days, following which a final notification will be issued, officials aware of the matter told Hindustan Times.

The development comes around six weeks after the labour department on October 3 allowed factories in the state to deploy women on night shifts by amending the Maharashtra Factories Act, 1963.

Commercial establishments are currently prohibited from enrolling women employees between 9.30pm and 7am under rule 13 of the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 2017.

The notification issued on November 12, aimed at amending this rule, says commercial establishments may enrol women employees in night shifts provided adequate safety measures are in place.

Safety measures mentioned in the notification include consent of women employees before enrolment in night shifts; transportation facilities from their homes to work places and vice versa; well-lit work spaces – including passages, toilets, washrooms, changing rooms, entries and exits; and a grievance day once every eight weeks when women workers on night shift can raise their grievances with their manager through a representative.

Grievances of women workers must be addressed promptly and at least two women workers must be present on duty in any establishment during night shifts, the notification says.

“All reasonably practicable measures shall be ensured for the safety and security of women workers including installation of CCTV surveillance with recording facilities for at least 45 days,” the notification says.

Idzes Kundan, principal secretary of the state labour department said the government was in the process of amending several legislations and rules to remove hurdles in women’s employment.

“The draft notification has been issued with the intention of increasing participation of female workers. Only conditions that are absolutely necessary to ensure a safe working environment for women have been imposed,” she said.