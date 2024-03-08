Cong leaders booked for protesting against SBI without permission

MUMBAI: Several Congress leaders and workers including Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad have been booked for protesting against the State Bank of India (SBI) without prior permission of the police. Protests were held earlier this week, with Congress workers urging the SBI to make details about the buyers of electoral bonds public. HT Image

Mumbai Congress president and Dharavi MLA Varsha Gaikwad, who led a march to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters in Fort on Wednesday alleging corruption in tenders, was booked in one case with 70 others. The case was registered at the Azad Maidan police station under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 145 (joining or continuing in unlawful assembly knowing it has been commanded to disperse), 149 (offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

Congress youth wing state unit chief Kunal Raut and 17 others who protested outside the Mantralaya on Madame Cama Road demanding details of the buyers of electoral bonds from SBI were booked in another case. The case was registered at the Marine Drive police station.