 Cong leaders booked for protesting against SBI without permission | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai / Cong leaders booked for protesting against SBI without permission

Cong leaders booked for protesting against SBI without permission

ByVinay Dalvi
Mar 08, 2024 07:40 AM IST

Congress leaders and workers, including Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad, booked for protesting against SBI without police permission for transparency in electoral bond buyers.

MUMBAI: Several Congress leaders and workers including Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad have been booked for protesting against the State Bank of India (SBI) without prior permission of the police. Protests were held earlier this week, with Congress workers urging the SBI to make details about the buyers of electoral bonds public.

HT Image
HT Image

Mumbai Congress president and Dharavi MLA Varsha Gaikwad, who led a march to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters in Fort on Wednesday alleging corruption in tenders, was booked in one case with 70 others. The case was registered at the Azad Maidan police station under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 145 (joining or continuing in unlawful assembly knowing it has been commanded to disperse), 149 (offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Congress youth wing state unit chief Kunal Raut and 17 others who protested outside the Mantralaya on Madame Cama Road demanding details of the buyers of electoral bonds from SBI were booked in another case. The case was registered at the Marine Drive police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On