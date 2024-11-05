Maharashtra polls: Congress suffers second setback in Kolhapur, candidate backs out

PUNE: The Congress’s recent decision to replace its original candidate from Kolhapur North, former corporator Rajesh Latkar, with Madhurima Raje Chhatrapati, daughter-in-law of Kolhapur MP and royal family member Shahu Maharaj, has backfired, with Madhurima Raje unexpectedly withdrawing her nomination on Monday springing an unpleasant surprise on the party. State Congress chief Nana Patole has said the party will back RajseshLatkar against Mahayuti candidate Rajesh Kshirsagar. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)

This is the second setback for the party in Kolhapur as last week, its sitting MLA from the constituency Jayashree Jadhav joined Shiv Sena in the presence of chief minister Eknath Shinde in Mumbai after being denied renomination by the Congress.

After Latkar was replaced, his supporters vandalised a party office on Monday. With Madhurima Raje now withdrawing her nomination, the main contest in Kolhapur North is likely to be between Latkar, who is contesting as an independent candidate, and Rajesh Kshirsagar fielded by the Shiv Sena.

Even as Raje withdrew her nomination, Congress state unit chief Nana Patole said: “We will back Latkar against Mahayuti candidate Rajesh Kshirsagar.”

Meanwhile, Congress leader Satej Patil was visibly upset with Madhurima’s withdrawal and lamented her exit from the race. In a video that has since gone viral, he said, “If you didn’t have the courage to contest polls, you shouldn’t have entered the race. I would have shown my power.”

Reportedly, Madhurima Raje withdrew amid growing negative publicity over Latkar’s removal by the Congress. “Madhurima Raje had to reluctantly step down as we could not persuade Latkar to withdraw his nomination. Latkar is a dedicated activist and we are withdrawing Madhurima Raje’s candidature in support of him,” Shahu Maharaj said.