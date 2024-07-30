Constable attempts suicide after sr cop reprimands him over thieves fleeing custody

MUMBAI: A constable from Virar police station attempted suicide on Sunday after he was reprimanded by the senior police inspector over two accused fleeing custody while the constable was on duty. HT Image

According to the officials, the constable went home and consumed poison at 8pm. “Luckily, his family members came to know about the incident, and they rushed him to the nearby Sanjeevani private hospital where he is currently recuperating,” said the official.

The Virar police officials said that on Sunday morning two house breakers were detained by the patrolling officers on suspicion and were brought to the police station for questioning.

The two men were made to sit on a bench in the police station. In the evening at 4pm when the constable was on duty outside the lockup, the two accused requested to go to the toilet and fled from the police station.

He was then told off by the senior police inspector Vijay Pawar before he left his duty and went home. His family members told the police that he was upset and consumed poison in the bathroom. The police officers are yet to record the statement of the constable who is not yet in the condition to talk. “We will know the exact reason from him once he is able to record his statement,” said an officer.