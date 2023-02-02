Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Constable booked for hitting pregnant woman

Constable booked for hitting pregnant woman

Published on Feb 02, 2023 12:33 AM IST

Navi Mumbai The Kharghar police have booked a constable attached to Navi Mumbai police headquarters for allegedly molesting and assaulting a 26-year-old pregnant woman from Diwale village in Belapur

ByRaina Assainar

Navi Mumbai The Kharghar police have booked a constable attached to Navi Mumbai police headquarters for allegedly molesting and assaulting a 26-year-old pregnant woman from Diwale village in Belapur.

The incident happened on Tuesday evening when the victim and her husband were travelling on a motorbike from their Belapur home to Kharghar for a sonography test. When they were near Kharghar Metro Station, a four-wheeler brushed against their bike. The couple stopped the bike and got into a spat with the driver of the car identified as Dinesh Mahajan.

According to the complainant, Mahajan had kept a board of ‘police’ on the dashboard of the car and threatened the couple by saying that he was in the police. In the scuffle, while Mahajan tried to hit the victim’s husband, the wife came in between and got slapped instead.

The couple then approached Kharghar police. “A medical test of the victim was done and she was absolutely fine. A blood test of Mahajan also confirmed that he was not drunk. We have registered a case and have issued a notice to him,” senior police inspector Sandeepan Shinde from Kharghar police station said.

Mahajan has been booked under sections of rash driving, voluntarily causing hurt and outraging the modesty of the woman.

