Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Constable dies by suicide

Constable dies by suicide

ByMegha Sood
Mar 06, 2023 12:52 AM IST

Mumbai: A police constable allegedly died by suicide in Nalasopara on Friday evening

Mumbai: A police constable allegedly died by suicide in Nalasopara on Friday evening.

HT Image
HT Image

The deceased has been identified as Govind Atmaram Charoskar, 35, a resident of Virar. He was attached to the Kasturba Marg police station.

According to the Vasai Government Railway Police (GRP), the incident took place at 7pm when Charoskar was returning home after his duty when he jumped in front of a Virar-bound train.

The GRP officers said that they were informed by the station master about trespassing. On reaching the spot, they found Charoskar’s body. “We searched his pockets and found a suicide note,” a GRP officer said. In the note, Charoskar specified that no one should be blamed for his death.

Anil Awhad, senior police inspector from the Kasturba Marg police station, reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. Later, his body was sent to Nashik to his family.

The Vasai GRP registered a case of accidental death (ADR) and are trying to find the reason behind his extreme step. “We will record the statements of his family members and colleagues, including his superiors, to find out whether he had spoken to them about any personal or professional problem,” the officer added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out