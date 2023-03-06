Constable dies by suicide

Mumbai: A police constable allegedly died by suicide in Nalasopara on Friday evening. HT Image

The deceased has been identified as Govind Atmaram Charoskar, 35, a resident of Virar. He was attached to the Kasturba Marg police station.

According to the Vasai Government Railway Police (GRP), the incident took place at 7pm when Charoskar was returning home after his duty when he jumped in front of a Virar-bound train.

The GRP officers said that they were informed by the station master about trespassing. On reaching the spot, they found Charoskar’s body. “We searched his pockets and found a suicide note,” a GRP officer said. In the note, Charoskar specified that no one should be blamed for his death.

Anil Awhad, senior police inspector from the Kasturba Marg police station, reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. Later, his body was sent to Nashik to his family.

The Vasai GRP registered a case of accidental death (ADR) and are trying to find the reason behind his extreme step. “We will record the statements of his family members and colleagues, including his superiors, to find out whether he had spoken to them about any personal or professional problem,” the officer added.