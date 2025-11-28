MUMBAI: Recently, Dabur India launched Siens (pronounced Science), a premium nutraceutical brand focused on daily wellness, gut health and skin health. Other than collagen and nail gummies, it offers multivitamins, Omega-3 soft gels and a daily probiotic. The company is also launching ayurvedic solutions for emerging lifestyle concerns like stress, sleep, and metabolism. Four months ago, Zydus Wellness, known for Complan and Sugar Free, launched a gluten, maida and palm oil-free protein wafer bar under the Ritebite brand it acquired last year. More healthy snacks are in the pipeline. It also expanded Complan to launch a nutrition variant for adults focused on gut health. Consumers flaunt health, fitness as new status markers

ITC Foods is building a ‘good-for-you’ portfolio that is accessible, proprietary-based, science-led and suitable across multiple meal occasions, said Hemant Malik, executive director, ITC Ltd. The company offers millets cookies, noodles and snacks, protein atta, moringa atta and multi-grain atta, among a range of organic staples and spices. “The idea is to track trends, gain insights and create an attractive portfolio of nutritious, functional foods that click with health-seeking consumers across cohorts, occasions and regions,” Malik said.

The countless start-ups in the health and wellness segment as well as the traditional FMCG companies – all seem to have a common goal: to woo the new, emerging fitness-conscious consumer making healthy food choices.

Venture capital firm Fireside Ventures, which has a clutch of nutrition, wellness and health foods brands in its portfolio, recently launched a comprehensive report on the ‘Indian Consumer at 2030’ which identifies 13 big shifts that will characterize the consumer in five years. And one of these shifts is aptly titled “Health is the new status symbol.” It captures this giant change across consumer groups of different generations – the GenAlpha, GenZ, Millennials, GenX and Seniors. Adarsh Menon, partner, Fireside Ventures, said the report digs deep into different consumer cohorts’ value systems to come up with their psychographic profiles. “How consumers perceive health and fitness has seen a dramatic shift…Health is the new status symbol,” he said.

He’s quick to add that it’s so in a good way. “Good health is aspirational and people on that journey are proud of it and talk about it. Runners use tracking devices and post their scores on social media. Those using appliances for healthy cooking display them with pride to their friends,” Menon said.

“Health is the new social currency,” agreed Tarun Arora, CEO, Zydus Wellness. “People show off what they eat to stay healthy. It is becoming more relevant for their social status --- which is a good thing because it makes them choose better products,” he said.

Dabur India CEO Mohit Malhotra said the heightened focus on health and wellness, preference for natural and ethical products, and a growing inclination towards convenience and premium experiences are not confined to any single age group. “The shift is universal, though the motivations may differ -- some seek indulgence and convenience, others prioritise trust and authenticity.” Malhotra said.

For good health, teens are training, GenZ is lifting weights, millennials are biohacking, GenX is conditioning and Seniors are tracking steps on wearables, the Fireside Ventures report noted. “Biohacking is the personalized route to health and wellness where you use scientific data and devices (wearable technology) to drive choices. Millennials customize daily routines to include intermittent fasting or sleep optimization etc. Conditioning is more generic -- not customized -- where you choose to walk, do yoga or give up sugar for better health,” Menon explained.

Focus on individual health needs also means that the Indian dining table is fragmented. Shared meals are passe. The mother picks palak-paneer and quinoa, the daughter chooses pasta and mock meat. The father has boiled vegetables and the son must achieve his protein goals. “Meals are personal. Each member builds their own plate…Tradition is optional. Nutrition is non-negotiable,” the Fireside report said.

These evolving consumer needs present a massive business opportunity for brands in the nutrition, food, health and wellness space – pegged at ₹60,000 crore by some estimates. “Brands can build more use cases and create personalized products for consumers,” said Adarsh Menon.