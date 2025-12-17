Search
Wed, Dec 17, 2025
Cop rescues 9-foot python from Dharavi in Mumbai

PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Published on: Dec 17, 2025 11:40 am IST

A Mumbai police constable rescued a 9-foot python from a duct in Dharavi. The rescue video went viral. The python was handed over to the forest department.

A Mumbai police constable has rescued a 9-foot-long python from a duct outside a park in the city's Dharavi area, an official said.

Additionally, two Indian Giant Squirrels were released back into the wild after rehabilitation.(Unsplash/representational)
A video of the rescue has gone viral on social media, and the city police also uploaded it on their X account.

A worker spotted the snake during wire repair work inside an internet duct near Dharavi depot on December 13, a police official said.

After being alerted, constable Sachin More, who is also a trained snake rescuer, rushed to the spot.

He rescued the python and handed it over to the forest department, a police official said.

More is attached to the police's local arms unit.

Meanwhile, two Indian Giant Squirrels, rescued a few months back, have been released into the wild after treatment at a rehabilitation facility here.

The Indian Giant Squirrel, also known as Shekru in Marathi, is the state animal of Maharashtra.

They are facing threats to their survival due to habitat loss and fragmentation in their native range, a wildlife expert said.

The forest department had rescued two squirrels in separate instances and handed them over to the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) for their treatment and rehabilitation.

After being treated for nearly three months, they were declared fit and released into the wild last week, RAWW founder Pawan Sharma said on Tuesday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
A Mumbai police constable rescued a 9-foot python from a duct in Dharavi, a video of which has gone viral. Alerted by a worker, constable Sachin More, a trained snake rescuer, successfully retrieved the python and passed it to the forest department. Additionally, two Indian Giant Squirrels were recently rehabilitated and released back into the wild.