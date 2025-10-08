‘Wife turns into nagin, hisses’: UP man goes to DM with bizarre complaint, she alleges dowry abuse

In a bizarre complaint filed during a public grievance session in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district, a man claimed that he is unable to sleep at night because his wife "turns into a nagin" (female serpent), terrifying him with hissing noises. The complaint was made by Meraj, a resident of Lodhasa village in Mahmudabad tehsil, before district magistrate Abhishek Anand (in pic) on October 4(X/ANI)

The wife, in turn, has accused him of dowry harassment.

In Indian folklore, a ‘nagin’ is often portrayed as a supernatural being who can transform between human and snake forms.

The complaint was made by Meraj, a resident of Lodhasa village in Mahmudabad tehsil, before district magistrate Abhishek Anand on October 4 during Samadhan Diwas (a public grievance redressal day), according to PTI news agency.

Meraj alleged that his wife, Naseemun, is mentally unstable and “spends the nights pretending to be a ‘nagin’, hissing and scaring him.” He also claimed that despite several appeals, local police had failed to act, prompting him to take his grievance to the district administration.

Officials at the event were reportedly taken aback by the unusual nature of the complaint. However, the district magistrate directed the police to investigate and take appropriate action.

“We have received a complaint and the matter is under investigation,” PTI quoted a police official.

Later on Tuesday, a video of Naseemun surfaced in which she alleged that Meraj had been harassing her for dowry and was attempting to marry a second time.

“Meraj is staging all this for his second marriage,” she reportedly claimed in the video.

She also reiterated her dowry harassment allegations and added:

“Meraj is not covering my medical or food expenses,” said Naseemun, who is reportedly four months pregnant.