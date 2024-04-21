 Cops register murder case three months after body found in Dadar chowpatty | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Cops register murder case three months after body found in Dadar chowpatty

ByVinay Dalvi
Apr 21, 2024 07:48 AM IST

Three months after a body with stab wounds was found at Dadar chowpatty, police have registered a murder case against unknown persons.

MUMBAI: Three months after a body of an unknown man was found at Dadar chowpatty, the police have registered a murder case against unknown persons, as the post-mortem reports revealed that the deceased had several stab wounds.

HT Image
HT Image

The police said that there were tattoos on both the hands of the deceased. While the name Jyoti had been tattooed on his left hand, on the right hand Ranjana had been tattooed.

“We found the body near Kirti College along Chowpatty in Dadar on January 18. We have registered an accidental death report as regards the incident and started the process for identifying the deceased and also for the accused, as it appeared a murder,” said a police officer from Dadar police station.

“The registration of the case took long, as the doctors had reserved opinion after conducting post-mortem and had merely issued a preliminary report disclosing that the possible cause could be blunt trauma to head and an incised wound on abdomen and stab wound on the back (unnatural),” said the police officer.

“Recently we got the final report which concluded that shock following stab injuries associated with incised wounds and head injury (unnatural) to be the cause of death of the deceased. After receiving the report, which clearly indicated that the man had died of homicidal death, we have registered a case under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code,” the officer added.

The police officer said that the victim was wearing jeans, pants and a t-shirt. His photo is already being circulated all over the state. “Crime branch and local police teams are working on the case to identify the victim so that they can further trace the accused who killed him and then threw his body in the sea,” the officer added.

He said records of people reported missing from the city and other parts of the state are being examined to ascertain the identity of the victim, The names mentioned on his hands Jyoti and Ranjana are also being searched for to identify the victim.

News / Cities / Mumbai / Cops register murder case three months after body found in Dadar chowpatty
