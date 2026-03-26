Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) standing committee on Wednesday sent back a proposal to transform the Municipal Sports Complex opposite the civic headquarters at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) into a modern Town Hall Gymkhana (THG). Corporators insisted that the space be used instead to construct a new sabhagruha (assembly hall) for 227 members, along with adequate parking facilities. Corporators push for new sabhagruha hall in BMCs town hall plan.

The ₹44.87crore proposal sparked a heated debate, with several corporators questioning the need for another town hall and urging the civic administration to prioritise a new municipal assembly hall to address space constraints in the existing heritage building.

Leader of the house Ganesh Khankar strongly opposed the proposal, stating that the current seating arrangement in the civic house was inadequate and the available space should be utilised for a new assembly hall. “We know what the seating arrangement in the House is like. When a new municipal assembly hall should be constructed, this proposal has been brought again to the Standing Committee without any discussion. This is the only remaining space and it should be used for building the assembly hall,” he said, adding that bringing such a proposal was an “insult to members”.

Khankar also argued that the heritage building and assembly hall should remain as they are. “If a new parliament building can be constructed, then why not our assembly hall? Should members continue to sit and work in the same hall?” he said, demanding that the proposal be referred back.

Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Yashodhar Phanse supported the move, arguing that the city already has a historic town hall and creating another would be unnecessary. “Since 1804, we already have one town hall, so why create another? The sports bhavan is nearly 100 years old and municipal employees benefit from it. Khankar’s suggestion is good and the Sports Bhavan should be considered,” he said.

Ameya Ghole of the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) faction backed the demand for an assembly hall. “Our priority should be the assembly hall. We should think carefully about what purpose this space should be given for, as there are already fixed club members,” he said. Shraddha Jadhav of Shiv Sena (UBT) also stressed the need to consider municipal employees and sports persons before taking any decision on the sports complex. “Khankar’s suggestion is good, but municipal employees should also be considered,” she said.

Deepmala Badhe, another Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator, pointed out that the proposal directly impacts a large number of civic employees. “This proposal involves 12,000 municipal employees as members. Workers should also be taken into consideration,” she said.

Standing committee chairman Prabhakar Shinde approved the refer-back motion and criticised the administration for failing to respond despite multiple discussions on the issue. He said that four meetings had been held so far, but the administration had not presented any response, prompting the committee to send the proposal back. “The assembly hall must be considered and a larger space should be planned. If there are difficulties in constructing it through municipal machinery, it should be done through a third-party institution,” he said.