Costliest petrol among metros in Mumbai at 110.82

After four months of being stable, fuel prices weke hiked in the city on Tuesday. A litre of petrol crossed 110 in Mumbai and was priced at 110.82, while the price of diesel touched 95
After the increase on Tuesday, Mumbai has the costliest petrol among metro cities, while Hyderabad has the costliest diesel at 95.50 a litre
After the increase on Tuesday, Mumbai has the costliest petrol among metro cities, while Hyderabad has the costliest diesel at 95.50 a litre (HT photo)
Updated on Mar 22, 2022 11:37 PM IST
Aroosa Ahmed

Mumbai After four months of being stable, fuel prices weke hiked in the city on Tuesday. A litre of petrol crossed 110 in Mumbai and was priced at 110.82, while the price of diesel touched 95.

After the increase on Tuesday, Mumbai has the costliest petrol among metro cities, while Hyderabad has the costliest diesel at 95.50 a litre.

Meanwhile, fuel prices increased in neighbouring Thane as well with a litre of petrol priced at 110.97 and a litre of diesel at 95.14.

The prices were hiked by 84 paise and 86 paise for petrol and diesel respectively.

On November 4, 2021, a litre of petrol was priced at 109.98, while diesel was available at 94.14.

The prices of fuel were slashed in November 2021 after the central government had announced a decrease in the excise duty on petrol and diesel.

Earlier on November 3, 2021, a litre of petrol was available for 115.85, while a litre of diesel was priced at 106.62.

In Maharashtra, petrol was costliest at Parbhani and was available at 113.96 and diesel was highest at Amravati at 96.60 per litre.

Prices of diesel were also hiked earlier by 25 per litre for bulk users like Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) and BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST).

Tuesday, March 22, 2022
