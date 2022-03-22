Costliest petrol among metros in Mumbai at ₹110.82
Mumbai After four months of being stable, fuel prices weke hiked in the city on Tuesday. A litre of petrol crossed ₹110 in Mumbai and was priced at ₹110.82, while the price of diesel touched ₹95.
After the increase on Tuesday, Mumbai has the costliest petrol among metro cities, while Hyderabad has the costliest diesel at ₹95.50 a litre.
Meanwhile, fuel prices increased in neighbouring Thane as well with a litre of petrol priced at ₹110.97 and a litre of diesel at ₹95.14.
The prices were hiked by 84 paise and 86 paise for petrol and diesel respectively.
On November 4, 2021, a litre of petrol was priced at ₹109.98, while diesel was available at ₹94.14.
The prices of fuel were slashed in November 2021 after the central government had announced a decrease in the excise duty on petrol and diesel.
Earlier on November 3, 2021, a litre of petrol was available for ₹115.85, while a litre of diesel was priced at ₹106.62.
In Maharashtra, petrol was costliest at Parbhani and was available at ₹113.96 and diesel was highest at Amravati at ₹96.60 per litre.
Prices of diesel were also hiked earlier by ₹25 per litre for bulk users like Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) and BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST).
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics