Court allows Naresh Goyal to get himself checked-up by private doctors, meet ailing wife

Three days after Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal broke down in court, saying he had ‘lost every hope of life’ and would prefer dying peacefully than live in the present situation, a special court on Tuesday allowed him to undergo medical check-ups from specialist doctors for issues related to orthopedic problems, dental and heart condition. The special court also allowed the 75-year-old to meet his ailing wife at their Mumbai residence as she is bedridden. Jet Airways founder Chairman Naresh Goyal.(File)

“Health is precious and getting proper treatment is his valuable right. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) cannot oppose the same,” said special judge MG Deshpande in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Tuesday while considering the genuineness in Goyal’s submissions.

“No prejudice will be caused if he is permitted to attend his private doctors and get himself examined, diagnosed properly and fixing the schedule of treatment by his private doctors,” the judge said while allowing Goyal to undergo medical checkups by his private doctors. The court also allowed him to meet his ailing wife on January 13, as she is bedridden, and their only daughter was unable to care for her.

On January 6, Goyal had appeared before the special court and apprised the court of his frail health condition and unbearable pain. “There is often a long queue of patients at JJ Hospital when I am taken there with other prisoners, and I cannot reach the doctor on time. Due to this, further follow-up is also not possible. I am 75 and have lost all hope in life,” he had said, trembling and breaking down in the court. Goyal also told the court that he experienced severe pain while urinating and sometimes blood passed through urine. He said he had become very weak and there was no use referring him to the state-run hospital.

In his order, the special judge noted that on January 6, Goyal submitted that he did not have any specific complaint against any doctors of Arthur Road Jail and arrangements made inside the jail for the prisoners, however, for a 75-year-old ailing person like him, such jail arrangements have limitations.

“He (Goyal) made an ardent prayer before the court pointing out his swelling knees, body tremors, depression, frequent urination, passing blood from urine some time and his inability to reach the washroom from a distant place in the barrack/clinic of the jail and how the same has gone beyond his capacity to sustain,” the court order stated.

Goyal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on September 1, 2023, in connection with the alleged bank loan fraud worth ₹538 crore. ED’s case is based on a May 3 FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Jet Airways (India) Ltd, Goyal, his wife Anita and former company executive Gaurang Ananda Shetty and unknown public servants and private persons.

According to ED, Jet Airways had taken a loan from a consortium of 10 banks to meet its operational expenditure and an amount of ₹6,000 crore is still outstanding. “A forensic audit was done on the airlines whereby it is seen that around ₹1,152 crores had been diverted in the guise of consultancy and professional fees and ₹2,547.83 crore had been diverted to a sister concern, namely Jet Lite Limited to clear its loan,” ED said. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for January 16.