Court grants bail to Sujit Patkar in jumbo Covid centre case

MUMBAI: The Esplanade metropolitan magistrate court has granted bail to Sujit Patkar, a family friend of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, accused of alleged irregularities in the operation of two jumbo covid centres during the pandemic. HT Image

Patkar was booked by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police for allegedly awarding contracts for providing medical workers at two jumbo Covid centres in Dahisar and Worli to M/s Lifeline Hospital Management Services (LHMS) illegally.

According to the prosecution, the Patkar along with other partners of LHMS, namely Dr. Hemant Gupta, Sanjay Shah and Raju Salunkhe, submitted a false and forged partnership deed with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on June 26, 2020. They used this deed to secure contracts from the BMC and the Pune Mahanagar Pradesh Vikas Pradhikaran (Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority).

In August 2022, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya filed a complaint against the four partners of LHMS at the Azad Maidan police station, alleging that the firm was given the contract though it did not have any experience in providing health or medical services. He claimed the firm forged documents, including its partnership deed, to acquire the contract, causing a loss of ₹38 crore to the BMC. Somaiya also alleged that the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority had blacklisted the firm, but LHMS concealed this from the BMC.

Patkar, through his advocate, prayed for bail on the grounds of parity, stating that neither was he the sole proprietor of LHMS nor was he related to any of the work of supplying manpower like ward boys, nurses, doctors and other medical staff to the jumbo covid centre.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) strongly opposed the bail application contending that the accused was a political personality and he could influence witnesses and tamper with evidence.

After hearing both sides at length, additional chief metropolitan magistrate SP Shinde observed that there was no possibility of conclusion of the trial in the near future.

“Apart from that, it would not be out of place to mention here that accused Rajiv Salunkhe and Sunil Kadam, against whom prosecution have levelled similar allegations as that of the present accused, were not arrested by the police. They filed bail applications before the court. Accordingly, their bail applications came to be allowed. Thus, the persons having similar role came to be released on bail, therefore, benefit of parity needs to be extended to the present accused also,” the court noted.