Court rejects retired policeman’s plea in 33-year-old custodial rape case
The Mumbai sessions court has rejected the plea filed by a retired policeman booked for sexually assaulting a woman in his custody way back in April 1989. The petition sought to discard on technical grounds the evidence of the complainant - the rape victim’s son recorded in December 2017.
The court, while rejecting the plea, said the purpose of procedural law was to aid justice and not meant to cause miscarriage of justice.
The accused, Dasharath Avhad, along with two other police personnel are facing trial for sexually assaulting the woman when she was in their custody in April 1989. The woman and her son were arrested for abetting the suicide of a farmer’s wife.
Following her release, the woman had filed a private complaint before the metropolitan magistrate court in March 1990, after police refused to take cognisance of her complaint. During the proceedings, the court had recorded woman’s testimony and ordered a judicial probe against the police personnel.
After the probe, the court found substance in the complaint and referred the case to the sessions court for prosecuting the policemen for raping the woman.
During pendency of the trial, the woman died following which her son stepped in as the complainant in the case and his examination-in-chief was recorded by the woman’s lawyer. Examination-in-chief is part of the testimony of a witness, conducted by the lawyer of the party who calls the witness in support of their case.
Avoid had moved an application seeking to discard his evidence recorded through her private lawyer claiming that in a sessions triable case, evidence of a witness had to be recorded only through a public prosecutor.
The court rejected the plea noting that no objection was taken when the evidence was recorded in November 2017 while the application was moved about two years later in June 2019. Besides, the victim woman had died pending the trial, it said.
“There is no fault on the part of the complainant when nobody pointed out the procedure, including the presiding officer [of the court]. Therefore, recording of evidence by private advocate in my view is an irregularity and not an illegality,” the court said.
It added that the incident occurred in April 1989 and the complainant had been pursuing the case for the last 33 years seeking justice.
Keep masks on even if it’s optional, say Covid task force members
Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Thursday announced the end to all Covid-19 curbs including the mandatory use of face masks. Critical care specialist and member of the state's Covid-19 task force Dr Rahul Pandit said the use of masks is one of the few techniques that have effectively helped in controlling the spread of the disease. The penalties for flouting the mask-wearing norm were collected under both these Acts and thus, will be revoked too.
Haryana Class 10 exams begin: Kin climbing walls, Bluetooth among ‘jugaads’ used to cheat
The Board of School Education Haryana examination for Class 10 started on Thursday. Similar incidents of unfair means were also reported at many centres during the Class 12 exam on Wednesday. A day earlier, during Class 12 exams, 165 cases of cheating were detected and three supervisors were relieved from duty for negligence besides cancellation of exam at three centres. Also, two centres were shifted. Most cases were reported from Sonepat, Mewat and Bhiwani districts.
500 women drivers to hit Delhi’s streets in e-autos
Delhi's public transport sector is undergoing a metamorphosis of sorts — one that aims to make it more gender equal and environmental friendly. After nearly two decades of having just a lone woman auto-rickshaw driver, Delhi on Thursday got 500 more women drivers, and also the highest number of electric autos in any state in India, with the government issuing permits to 3,500 e-auto owners, 500 of whom are women.
Court orders probe against Eshwarappa over ‘provocative comments’
A special court for people's representatives has passed an order to hold a probe against rural development and panchayati raj minister KS Eshwarappa over alleged provocative statements made by Eshwarappa following murder of Bajrang Dal worker Harsha Jingade. The court has asked police personnel of Doddapete station in Shivamogga district to hold the probe and file a report to it.
20 Congress legislators seek meeting with Sonia, leaders deny rift in ranks
Sparking speculation about turbulence within the state unit, around 20 Congress legislators have sought an audience with party president Sonia Gandhi. They are expected to voice their disgruntlement at party ministers and office-bearers in the state. Congress leaders in Maharashtra are upset at ally Nationalist Congress Party stealing a march over them and gradually trying to eat into its political and social base. A senior legislator from Bhor-Velha in Pune district, Sangram Thopte, however, denied that there was any disgruntlement in the party.
