Mumbai, Stating that it is parents' responsibility to maintain their children with dignity, a sessions court here has upheld a magistrate's order in a domestic violence case directing a man to pay for a full-time maid or daycare for his twin daughters. Court upholds order directing man to pay for daughters' daycare in domestic violence case

Granting interim relief to the wife, the magistrate had asked the man to pay her ₹12,000 per month to cover the costs of a full-time maid or daycare services.

The man then challenged the order by filing a criminal application before the additional session court at Dindoshi.

Sessions judge M Mohiuddin M A rejected the plea.

The couple got married under the Special Marriage Act in 2017. Both of them worked with Etihad Airways and lived in Abu Dhabi with the man's mother, as per the woman's complaint.

The husband and mother-in-law tortured her which led her to suffer from depression and lose her job, the woman claimed.

The husband too eventually lost his job. Upon return to Mumbai, the woman filed a domestic violence case in 2021, and sought childcare expenses by way of interim relief.

She could not do her current job as cabin crew while simultaneously caring for their two young daughters, especially as her own mother suffers from spinal problems, the woman said.

The husband challenged her claim, stating that she earns about ₹2 lakh per month and has significant investments while he himself is living "at the mercy of his brother" in Dubai with a salary of ₹85,000.

He also denied the charges of domestic violence, and alleged that the woman forcibly took custody of the children to use them "as a weapon to extract money."

But the sessions judge noted that the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act gives broad powers to magistrates to grant monetary relief in such matters.

Considering the circumstances, the magistrate's order to pay ₹12,000 per month was "just and proper", it said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.