Covid-19| Maharashtra night curfew from Sunday: All you need to know

The Maharashtra government said on Saturday it will impose a night curfew from Sunday, which will begin at 8pm and end at 7am the next day across the state, and extended curbs, imposed as part of its Mission Begin Again initiative, till April 15. More than five people will not be allowed in any public place, including gardens and beaches, and violators will be fined.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced the imposition of the night curfew from Sunday after the state worst affected by the pandemic reported the highest-ever daily spike in Covid-19 cases since the pandemic hit the country—36,902 infections on Friday.

Click here for complete coverage of Covid-19

Here is what we know about the restrictions:

1. Gathering of five or more people will not be allowed from 8pm to 7am effective midnight March 27. All public places including gardens beaches will be shut between 8pm and 7 am.

2. Violation of the restrictions will attract a fine of ₹1,000.

3. Cinema halls, malls, auditoriums and restaurants will remain closed from 8pm to 7am. Home delivery and takeaway from restaurants will be allowed during the period.

4. No social, cultural, political, religious gathering will be allowed. Auditorium and drama theatres should not be used for conducting such gatherings.

5. Not more than 50 people will be allowed during wedding ceremonies and not more than 20 people will be allowed during last rites.