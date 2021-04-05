Covid-19: As cases rise in Maharashtra, regulations tighten

The number of Covid-19 cases in both Maharashtra and Mumbai on Sunday continued to rise, with the state seeing 57,074 cases and the city 11,206, forcing the state to tighten regulations.

Dr Tatyarao Lahane, director, medical education and research, blamed the new variants of Covid-19 for the rise in the number of patients. “The new variants are highly infective and are spreading faster compared to the old one,” said Dr Lahane. He said the state was ramping up tests to contain this virus. “We want to isolate patients and treat them to contain this virus,” he added.

The state conducted 196,988 tests in the past 24 hours, compared to 184,404 tests the previous day.

Also Read | Lockdown-like curbs in Maharashtra. What’s open, what’s shut

Mumbai also saw a huge rise as the number of active patients, recording 66,803 with the addition of 11,206 patients on Sunday. Even the number of total deaths in Mumbai reached 11,779 with the addition of 25 on Sunday. The total number of active cases in the state is 430,503, with Pune leading with 81,317 cases. Similarly, the total number of deaths has now reached 55,878, with Mumbai on top, followed by 8,434 in Pune.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has added an additional 3,000 DCHC Covid beds in various hospitals and appealed to symptomatic patients to occupy available beds instead of waiting for their choice of hospital.