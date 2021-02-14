IND USA
A frontline worker gets vaccinated in Kalyan. (Rishikesh Choudhary/HT photo)
Covid-19: More than 78K vaccinated in Thane district

More than 78,000 health and frontline workers in Thane district have got vaccinated so far
By Sajana Nambiar, Thane
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 12:38 AM IST

More than 78,000 health and frontline workers in Thane district have got vaccinated so far. The health workers comprise 66 per cent of the total beneficiaries vaccinated so far.

Out of the targetted 94,602 health workers, 62,963 have been vaccinated.

In the frontline workers category, for which the vaccination began on February 4, a total of 15,447 vaccinations have been done among the targeted 22,533 beneficiaries, which is 68 per cent.

The vaccination is being carried out in 72 vaccination centres across Thane rural, Thane city, Kalyan-Dombivli-Ulhasnagar, Bhiwandi, Navi Mumbai and Mira-Bhayandar.

Out of the total vaccinations done, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has the highest at 18,340, crossing the target of 18,250 in the health workers category.

The civic body has managed to achieve a 100 per cent target in this category. While in the frontline workers category also, it has crossed the target, the civic body has vaccinated 4,835 frontline workers while the target was 3.400.

Following TMC, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has managed to vaccinate 78 per cent of the health workers, which is 6,664 out of the target 8,500. In the frontline workers category, the civic body has vaccinated 974 workers out of 1,100 beneficiaries.

“The Thane Municipal Corporation has been doing well in the vaccination as it has already achieved the target for the health workers. The vaccination of frontline workers is also carried out rigorously.

Overall, the vaccination programme in the district has been carried out with a good response. However, we will press the need to have more and more workers to come forward and get their dose,” said Rajesh Narvekar, collector, Thane.

In the first batch, the district received 1.3 lakh vaccines while the second batch has also arrived.

“The list of beneficiaries keeps on updating and so do the targets for each day. We received 1.3 lakh vaccines in the first batch, while the second batch of vaccines has also arrived. We will soon begin the second dose for those who have already taken the first dose of the vaccine,” said Kailas Pawar, civil surgeon, Thane civil hospital.

