The inoculation drive is taking place at 285 centres in Maharashtra where 100 healthcare workers will be administered the shots in a day, and cover 28,500 workers, an official said.(HT photo)
The inoculation drive is taking place at 285 centres in Maharashtra where 100 healthcare workers will be administered the shots in a day, and cover 28,500 workers, an official said.
mumbai news

Covid-19 vaccination drive begins in Maharashtra

The state has received 9.63 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine and 20,000 doses of Covaxin vaccine, which have been distributed to all the districts.
PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 12:02 PM IST

The Covid-19 vaccination drive began in Maharashtra on Saturday along with the rest of the country.

Dr Ranjit Mankeshwar, Dean, JJ Hospital, in Mumbai and Dr Padmaja Saraf were among the first beneficiaries to receive the vaccine shots in Mumbai and at Jalna civil hospital, respectively.

The inoculation drive is taking place at 285 centres in Maharashtra where 100 healthcare workers will be administered the shots in a day, and cover 28,500 workers, an official said.

The state has received 9.63 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine and 20,000 doses of Covaxin vaccine, which have been distributed to all the districts.

At JJ Hospital in Mumbai, a doctor didn't take the vaccine dose as had developed some allergy in his eyes on Saturday, which is not related to inoculation, doctors said.

Representational picture.
Representational picture.
mumbai news

State ITIs seek admission deadline extension to accommodate more students

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:33 PM IST
The state association for non-government institutes of technical education (ITIs) have approached the Directorate General of Training (DGT), Delhi, seeking an extension in the admission deadline
University of Mumbai.
University of Mumbai.
mumbai news

Newly appointed registrar joins Mumbai university after a stand-off between VC and state government

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:29 PM IST
The first day of the newly-appointed registrar of the University of Mumbai (MU), Ramdas Atram, the former director of Institute of Science, Nagpur, turned into a nightmare, as he was not allowed to take charge of his post, on Friday
Bombay high court .
Bombay high court . (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Bombay HC questions validity of field testing of narcotic, psychotropic substances

By Kanchan Chaudhari, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:18 PM IST
Justice Sandeep Shinde said in the absence of any documented standards of colour test reagents for preliminary identification of drugs seized from an accused, entire field testing of the suspect substance — as to whether the colour produced after reaction with the reagent matches with expected colour pattern for a particular drug or not — was left to the understanding of field officers, which the judge held to be “arbitrary”.
On Saturday, the commissioner inaugurated public bike-sharing service from Versova metro station.
On Saturday, the commissioner inaugurated public bike-sharing service from Versova metro station.
mumbai news

There has been a reluctance to introduce bicycles in Mumbai: MMRDA commissioner

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:09 PM IST
Hinting at bureaucratic hurdles, metropolitan commissioner RA Rajeev on Saturday said that there has been a lot of reluctance towards introducing cycles in Mumbai
Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said Munde must resign on moral grounds.
Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said Munde must resign on moral grounds.(Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times File Photo)
mumbai news

Maha BJP chief Patil says surprised by Pawar's statements backing Munde

PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:53 PM IST
State social justice minister Munde has been accused of rape by a Mumbai-based woman, a charge he has strongly refuted and termed as a blackmail attempt.
On April 16, 2020, a mob lynched two sadhus, Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70) and Sushilgiri Maharaj (35), and their driver Nilesh Telgade (30) at Gadchinchale in Maharashtra's Palghar district, located about 140 km north of Mumbai.
On April 16, 2020, a mob lynched two sadhus, Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70) and Sushilgiri Maharaj (35), and their driver Nilesh Telgade (30) at Gadchinchale in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, located about 140 km north of Mumbai.(REUTERS (Representative Image))
mumbai news

Thane court grants bail to 89 people in Palghar mob lynching case

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:34 PM IST
The defence counsels told the court that the applicants had no role to play in the incident and the police had arrested them on mere suspicion and based their mobile tower location.
Partho Dasgupta, the former chief executive officer of BARC India, was arrested in the alleged TRP rigging scam by crime branch of the Mumbai Police on December 24 last year.
Partho Dasgupta, the former chief executive officer of BARC India, was arrested in the alleged TRP rigging scam by crime branch of the Mumbai Police on December 24 last year.(Bhushan Koyande/ HT Photo)
mumbai news

TRP scam: Ex-CEO of BARC hospitalised

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 03:04 PM IST
Dasgupta, a diabetic, was rushed to the hospital from the Taloja Central Prison in Navi Mumbai in the early hours of Saturday after his blood sugar levels went up on Friday midnight.
Around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at each session site on the inaugural day.
Around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at each session site on the inaugural day.
mumbai news

Don't want to do politics over Covid-19 vaccine, says Uddhav Thackeray

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 01:19 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched India's vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus via video conferencing.
Patil said the vaccine was a new beginning for everyone.
Patil said the vaccine was a new beginning for everyone.(HT Photo)
mumbai news

Municipal officer 1st to get Covid vaccine in Kalyan, she has a message

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Thane/kalyan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 01:03 PM IST
  • Around 2,300 people will get vaccinated in Thane district on Saturday across 23 centres set up in the district
The IMD attributed this drop in temperature to the cold westerly winds.
The IMD attributed this drop in temperature to the cold westerly winds.(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Mumbai temperature dips to 16.6 degree C, air gets cleaner on Saturday

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:45 AM IST
  • Minimum temperature in the state of Maharashtra is expected to see a gradual fall in the coming days, said a weather department official.
BMC worker Rajesh Tambe at duty in Mumbai
BMC worker Rajesh Tambe at duty in Mumbai(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

‘Want health insurance for sanitation workers’

By Sagar Pillai, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:28 AM IST
Across India, close to 20 million municipal workers like Rajesh Tambe became an effective frontline force to manage containment zones and provide essential supplies, apart from carrying out daily santisation of localities. Many of them died due to exposure to the virus and other hazardous waste.
(HT FILE)
(HT FILE)
mumbai news

Schools in Mumbai to remain shut for now

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 01:22 AM IST
Schools in Mumbai will remain closed for physical classes until further orders, said the BMC in an order issued on Friday
(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

28,500 from Maharashtra to get Covid vaccine on Day 1

By Surendra P Gangan, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 01:17 AM IST
While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to launch the vaccination through an online programme, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will inaugurate the state’s vaccination drive from a Covid-19 centre in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), immediately after Modi’s function.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then Maharashtra state CM Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated of the first coach for Mumbai Metro built under the 'Make in India' program, and three Metro lines, on September 7, 2019.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then Maharashtra state CM Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated of the first coach for Mumbai Metro built under the 'Make in India' program, and three Metro lines, on September 7, 2019. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)
mumbai news

First rake for Metro-2A, 7 unveiled, to reach Mumbai by January-end

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 01:01 AM IST
The first rake for Metro-2A (Dahisar-DN Nagar) and Metro-7 (Dahisar E-Andheri E) was unveiled at the Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) manufacturing unit in Bengaluru on Friday
