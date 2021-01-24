Covid-19 vaccination: First phase in Mumbai may be completed in 1 month
With the boost in the overall turnout of healthcare workers (HCW) for vaccination over the past two days, officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said there was a possibility of completing the first phase within a month.
In Mumbai, around 130,000 HCWs have registered for inoculation on the centralised application Co-WIN, of which 70,000 work at private hospitals.
Owing to a technical glitch in the app at the beginning, vaccination centres achieved only 50% of its target. Due to this low turnout, the civic body had estimated that it would take almost two months to inoculate HCWs in the city.
However, with the introduction of a walk-in option, the overall turnout of beneficiaries has now reached 90% at most vaccination centres like King Edward Memorial (KEM), Rajawadi and Kandivli-based Shatabdi hospitals. As HT reported on Sunday, some centres like BKC jumbo centre and Lokmanya Tilak general hospital (also known as Sion hospital) have increased their vaccination centres to 10 from the initial five.
“In the beginning, the turnout was low. Also, we were asked to vaccinate four days a week which wasn’t in the plan earlier. So, we thought it would take two months to complete the first phase. But now, with the rise in the turnout, we are expecting to complete the first phase of the vaccination within a month,” said Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner, BMC.
So far, on a daily basis, the Co-WIN app is regenerating 20-30% names of beneficiaries who were already shortlisted previously for vaccination. BMC officers believe once the glitch is fixed, the turnout will rise further.
“We have already sought permission from the authorities to allow us to increase the vaccination centres. With this approval, we will be able to include more peripheral hospitals,” said Kakani.
According to BMC, of the 19,194 shortlisted beneficiaries, 13,164 were inoculated at 10 vaccination centres in the past five days of the vaccination. This comes as an overall 68.58% turnout.
With the completion of the first phase, BMC will start vaccinating frontline workers from solid waste management and insecticide departments, police personnel and health officers, among others.
“We have their list ready. Once, we are almost done with the first phase, we will open the link for their registration,” said Kakani.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As temperatures remain low, Mumbai records very poor air quality
- On Sunday, Mumbai’s overall air quality was only slightly behind Delhi’s air quality where an AQI of 339 was measured
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Consider plea to increase awareness on Constitution, laws, Bombay HC asks academicians
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccination: First phase in Mumbai may be completed in 1 month
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Operation all out: 52 wanted accused arrested; warrants against 59 in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai civic body rejects BEST’s proposal to install 30,000 advertising kiosks on electric poles
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai records very poor air quality as temperatures remain low
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Husband asking wife to drop case against him does not amount to domestic violence, says Bombay HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Not sexual assault if minor is groped without 'skin to skin contact, intent': HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai added less than 3000 cases of Covid-19 this week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra farmers converge in Mumbai against farm laws, to be joined by Pawar
- Labour unions and political parties such as the Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Shiv Sena, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) and Communist parties will also join the farmers’ morcha on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indira Nagar in Turbhe 1st Covid-free area in Navi Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Only 1 Covid death in 24 days in Bhiwandi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray’s statue unveiled in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Placement offers withdrawn, IIT graduates look for jobs on social media
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
90% turn up again in Mumbai to take their shot against Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox