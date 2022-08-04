Covid-positive burglar flees from Kasturba Hospital

Mumbai: A 22-year-old accused, arrested in a housebreaking case, fled from the Kasturba Hospital in Chinchpokli in the wee hours on Tuesday. Identified as Nazim Ayub Khan, a resident of Indira Nagar, Mankhurd, was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

The police arrested Khan last week for a theft at a scrap store in Mankhurd’s Mandala area.

As per the procedure, he was made to undergo an RT-PCR test and was found to be positive for the virus. Since he was showing symptoms, the authorities decided to admit him, and a police constable was posted outside the hospital. However, due to prevailing Covid guidelines, the constable could not be present near the ward.

The Agripada police have registered a fresh case against Khan, under section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful appre­hension) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Mankhurd police had earlier booked Khan under 457 of IPC (lurking house-trespass or housebreaking by night) and 34 (common intention). “He was the driver of the gang that carried out housebreaking. He had no criminal antecedents. We are trying to search for him and are questioning his relatives and friends who met him in the last few days,” said a police officer.