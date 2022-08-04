Covid-positive burglar flees from Kasturba Hospital
Mumbai: A 22-year-old accused, arrested in a housebreaking case, fled from the Kasturba Hospital in Chinchpokli in the wee hours on Tuesday. Identified as Nazim Ayub Khan, a resident of Indira Nagar, Mankhurd, was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.
The police arrested Khan last week for a theft at a scrap store in Mankhurd’s Mandala area.
As per the procedure, he was made to undergo an RT-PCR test and was found to be positive for the virus. Since he was showing symptoms, the authorities decided to admit him, and a police constable was posted outside the hospital. However, due to prevailing Covid guidelines, the constable could not be present near the ward.
The Agripada police have registered a fresh case against Khan, under section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The Mankhurd police had earlier booked Khan under 457 of IPC (lurking house-trespass or housebreaking by night) and 34 (common intention). “He was the driver of the gang that carried out housebreaking. He had no criminal antecedents. We are trying to search for him and are questioning his relatives and friends who met him in the last few days,” said a police officer.
HC stays proceedings in case seeking removal of Shahi Eidgah mosque
PRAYAGRAJ The Allahabad high court on Wednesday stayed proceedings pending before the Mathura court in a suit filed by the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust and others seeking to remove the Shahi Eidgah Masjid, allegedly built on the land of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura. The court also directed respondents to file counter-affidavits by the next date of hearing in the case, which will be fixed by the registrar later.
Beware of fake calls asking you to pay power bills, says UPPCL
LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited has issued an alert for its consumers against fake calls/messages that motivate them to pay electricity bills through payment links sent via SMS and whatsapp. The corporation urged consumers to report such calls on toll-free number 1912, stated a press release by UPPCL. Consumers are advised to pay their bills on the counters of UPPCL, E-Suvidha Kendra, CSC Centre, or Vidyut Sakhi.
Jewar airport to be ready by Oct 2024
The Jewar International Airport will be ready by October 2024 while testing for the airport operations will start from March 2024. Industrial development minster in the state government Nand Gopal 'Nandi' on Wednesday presided over a meeting of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority. During the meeting, the minister informed that the Jewar International Airport, also known as Noida International Airport, would be ready by October 2024.
CM asks police chief to increase security of rebel MLAs
Mumbai Chief minister Eknath Shinde has taken a serious note of the attack on former minister and rebel MLA Uday Samant's car in Pune and has directed the state police chief on Wednesday to ramp up security of the MLAs in his camp. Shinde then directed the director general of police to increase security of the rebel MLAs. When asked, DGP Rajnish Seth said, “I cannot discuss the security details of MLAs.”
BJP K’taka chief meets Amit Shah, apprises about BJYM leader’s murder
Karnataka BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Wednesday called on Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and had a discussion on the murder of a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha member in Dakshina Kannada district. The Union home minister is arriving in Bengaluru on Wednesday night to take part in an event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry on Thursday.
