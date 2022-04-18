Crime branch arrests habitual criminal from Ghatkopar
Mumbai: The Mumbai crime branch has arrested a 27-year-old who was involved in over 20 cases of kidnappings, robberies, and house-breakings and is also wanted in a murder case.
The accused identified as Amol Mohan Awate, a resident of Samata Nagar in Ghatkopar (East), was externed from Mumbai city in 2018 for two years in view of his criminal activities, particularly in the Pant Nagar area in Ghatkopar.
Awate along with his five associates had on October 27, 2020, allegedly assaulted one, Ambadas Salve, 55, in Vikroli with iron rods and wooden sticks when he was returning from work. Salve suffered a severe head injury and died in the hospital the next day.
A murder and rioting case was registered in the Vikroli police station against Awate and his associates. Police had arrested his five associates but he was on the run.
During investigation police learnt that Awate assaulted Salve over the previous enmity, said deputy commissioner of police Datta Nalawade of the crime branch.
According to the police, a police constable Santosh Gurav got information about the accused will be arriving in the Nityanand Nagar area. He informed the team who laid a trap and arrested Awate around 10:30 am on Sunday.
During the search, we recovered a country-made pistol, sickle and a knife from him. The accused had created terror in Ghatkopar where 20 cases of assault, house break-ins, robberies, and kidnappings are registered against him. The accused is also involved in drug-related cases, said Nalawade.
Mumbai University councils nominate IIT-BHU director for VC search committee
Mumbai: A joint meeting of the academic and management councils of the University of Mumbai on Monday met with one agenda—to nominate a name for the search committee that will finalise the names of the next vice chancellor for the varsity. By the end of the meeting, the councils zeroed in on Pramod Kumar Jain, director of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-BHU), Varanasi, as the first name for the said committee.
Punjab to cover all police stations with CCTV cameras by November
The Punjab Police have told the high court that it will cover all portions of each police station with closed-circuit television cameras by November 17. Punjab director general of police VK Bhawra in an affidavit said that in 454 police stations, including CIA offices, CCTV surveillance would go live by November 17, while coverage in 153 police posts would be ensured by July 2.
38-yr-old woman defies age, arthritis and apprehension for Antarctica expedition
Here is a Karnataka braveheart who has made Deep J Contractor's way to Antarctica. At the age of 38, Deep J Contractor conquered Antarctica as part of the 2041 Climate Force Antarctica 2022 expedition. Now I feel very good, I can motivate a lot of young women to take up something like this. I met various kinds of people there, including students and even a 67 years old man. Just going to Antarctica did not excite me!
Trouble brews for BJP MLA Ganesh Naik over rape case
Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ganesh Naik is in trouble after a rape case was registered against him following a complaint filed by a woman who claimed to have been in a live-in relationship with him for the past 27 years. The Nerul police has registered a case under section 376 (2)(N) on Saturday after the woman alleged that between April 2010 and September 2017 he had raped her.
Murderer absconding for 21 years arrested from Oshiwara
Mumbai: Mumbai police has arrested a murder convict who was absconding for over two decades after being released from jail on parole. The convict, Suleman Usman Chauhan, had changed his identity and was living in the Oshaiwara area of Andheri west for the last six years. In 2014, jail authorities declared him absconding and registered a case against him. Chauhan, who remarried in between, had been living in Millat Nagar since 2016.
