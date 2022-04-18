Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Crime branch arrests habitual criminal from Ghatkopar
mumbai news

Crime branch arrests habitual criminal from Ghatkopar

The accused identified as Amol Mohan Awate, a resident of Samata Nagar in Ghatkopar (East), was externed from Mumbai city in 2018
During the search, we recovered a country-made pistol, sickle and a knife from him. (HT PHOTO)
During the search, we recovered a country-made pistol, sickle and a knife from him. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Apr 18, 2022 11:24 PM IST
Copy Link
ByManish K Pathak

Mumbai: The Mumbai crime branch has arrested a 27-year-old who was involved in over 20 cases of kidnappings, robberies, and house-breakings and is also wanted in a murder case.

The accused identified as Amol Mohan Awate, a resident of Samata Nagar in Ghatkopar (East), was externed from Mumbai city in 2018 for two years in view of his criminal activities, particularly in the Pant Nagar area in Ghatkopar.

Awate along with his five associates had on October 27, 2020, allegedly assaulted one, Ambadas Salve, 55, in Vikroli with iron rods and wooden sticks when he was returning from work. Salve suffered a severe head injury and died in the hospital the next day.

A murder and rioting case was registered in the Vikroli police station against Awate and his associates. Police had arrested his five associates but he was on the run.

During investigation police learnt that Awate assaulted Salve over the previous enmity, said deputy commissioner of police Datta Nalawade of the crime branch.

According to the police, a police constable Santosh Gurav got information about the accused will be arriving in the Nityanand Nagar area. He informed the team who laid a trap and arrested Awate around 10:30 am on Sunday.

During the search, we recovered a country-made pistol, sickle and a knife from him. The accused had created terror in Ghatkopar where 20 cases of assault, house break-ins, robberies, and kidnappings are registered against him. The accused is also involved in drug-related cases, said Nalawade.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Last year, the state cabinet cleared amendments to the Maharashtra Public Universities Act which impacts the process of hiring a new VC. (HT PHOTO)

    Mumbai University councils nominate IIT-BHU director for VC search committee

    Mumbai: A joint meeting of the academic and management councils of the University of Mumbai on Monday met with one agenda—to nominate a name for the search committee that will finalise the names of the next vice chancellor for the varsity. By the end of the meeting, the councils zeroed in on Pramod Kumar Jain, director of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-BHU), Varanasi, as the first name for the said committee.

  • In August 2021, the Supreme Court had issued directions to all states that CCTV cameras be installed at various points in police stations.

    Punjab to cover all police stations with CCTV cameras by November

    The Punjab Police have told the high court that it will cover all portions of each police station with closed-circuit television cameras by November 17. Punjab director general of police VK Bhawra in an affidavit said that in 454 police stations, including CIA offices, CCTV surveillance would go live by November 17, while coverage in 153 police posts would be ensured by July 2.

  • Deep J Contractor, the 2011 batch Karnataka Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer happen to be the first woman forest officer and the third forest officer to reach Antarctica.

    38-yr-old woman defies age, arthritis and apprehension for Antarctica expedition

    Here is a Karnataka braveheart who has made Deep J Contractor's way to Antarctica. At the age of 38, Deep J Contractor conquered Antarctica as part of the 2041 Climate Force Antarctica 2022 expedition. Now I feel very good, I can motivate a lot of young women to take up something like this. I met various kinds of people there, including students and even a 67 years old man. Just going to Antarctica did not excite me!

  • Naik (71) has been dominating the political circles in Navi Mumbai for two decades now. (HT PHOTO)

    Trouble brews for BJP MLA Ganesh Naik over rape case

    Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ganesh Naik is in trouble after a rape case was registered against him following a complaint filed by a woman who claimed to have been in a live-in relationship with him for the past 27 years. The Nerul police has registered a case under section 376 (2)(N) on Saturday after the woman alleged that between April 2010 and September 2017 he had raped her.

  • Chauhan, who remarried in between, had been living in Millat Nagar since 2016. (HT PHOTO)

    Murderer absconding for 21 years arrested from Oshiwara

    Mumbai: Mumbai police has arrested a murder convict who was absconding for over two decades after being released from jail on parole. The convict, Suleman Usman Chauhan, had changed his identity and was living in the Oshaiwara area of Andheri west for the last six years. In 2014, jail authorities declared him absconding and registered a case against him. Chauhan, who remarried in between, had been living in Millat Nagar since 2016.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 18, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out