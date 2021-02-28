Crocodile warning board to keep people away from Navi Mumbai creek
Following the rescue of a crocodile from the pond behind Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters in Belapur, the corporation has put up boards at the Sector 6 creek adjoining Palm Beach Road in Nerul, warning people to stay away from the water. The board is put up by the disaster management cell of NMMC.
“Though the crocodile was rescued and shifted outside the city limits, there is always a risk of having more crocodiles in the water,” an official from the disaster management cell said.
The board says that there is presence of crocodiles in water and hence one should not enter the water. In case of going by boat, one should not keep hands or legs under the water and also should not throw any food item into the water.
“The local villagers go near the creek for fishing. Hence, to warn those, we decided to put up the board. After the rescue, no other crocodile was seen in the pond but yet we cannot be sure if there are no crocodiles,” the officer added.
“There has been no study conducted in the Navi Mumbai area regarding the crocodiles in the creek and hence it is difficult to confirm if there are any more crocodiles or not. There used to be the sighting of one crocodile in Juinagar creek and people used to pelt it with stones. Prima facie, the belief is that it is the same crocodile that has been rescued recently. Even as the reptile is a female, it is difficult to find out if she had ever laid eggs. If at all there were any babies, it is difficult for them to survive in the creek. Babies can survive only in small streams,” Aditya Patil, president of Wildlife Welfare Association (WWA), which had rescued the crocodile, said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Despite renovation, Thane stadium still not the ideal sports ground
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kalyan-Dombivli civic body appoints agency to study sewer lines in city limits
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
189 new Covid cases in Kalyan, Dombivli
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid cases increase by 45% in Navi Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Crocodile warning board to keep people away from Navi Mumbai creek
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra sees over 8,000 Covid-19 cases for 4th day in a row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sitaram Kunte appointed as new Maharashtra chief secretary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre’s new social media regulations dictatorial: Maharashtra IT minister Satej Patil
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pandemic effect: Maharashtra issues guidelines to tackle learning losses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RT-PCR samples now tested at Mumbai airport
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 impact: Social sciences students stare at bleak placement season
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: 3 YouTubers held for uploading obscene videos, molesting girls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC refuses 6-year-old’s custody to his ‘poor’ biological parents
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MTDC plans crocodile safari in Powai lake, seeks Mumbai civic body nod
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Experts condemn appointment of RSS affiliate for implementation of NEP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox