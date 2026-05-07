Mumbai: Flight operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will be halted for six hours between 11am and 5pm on Thursday owing to the shutting of both the runways for annual pre-monsoon maintenance to prepare for the rainy season. CSMIA to halt flights for 6 hours today as runways shut for maintenance

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the airport operator said the maintenance is crucial for preserving the health and longevity of airside infrastructure.

“Both the primary runway 09/27 and secondary runway 14/32 will be temporarily non-operational. As part of CSMIA’ s comprehensive monsoon contingency plan, stakeholder consultation was carried out six months in advance to notify airlines and other stakeholders, enabling airlines to adjust their flight schedules well ahead of time, enabling them to plan appropriately,” the statement said.

The maintenance drive spans 1,033 acres and focuses on checking runway conditions, fixing wear and tear, and putting in place preventive measures for safer landings and take-offs during the monsoon season. The work will be closely monitored using machinery to ensure it is completed within the designated six hour window.

Maintenance tasks usually undertaken include runway inspection and repairs, repainting of markings, painting at the intersection, rubber removal, inspection of the Airfield Ground Lighting (AGL) system, cleaning of ducts and manholes, safety checks of runway end areas, and testing of more than 5,000 aeronautical lights and navigation systems.

Last year, similar activity was undertaken twice - pre- and post-monsoon. The maintenance exercises were carried out on May 8 and November 20, with both runways shut for six hours each time.