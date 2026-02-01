MUMBAI: Commuting on the Central Railway (CR) is set to become more challenging for nearly three months beginning February 1, as a major phase of work gets underway at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) as part of its ₹2,400 crore redevelopment project. CSMT redevelopment: 85-day mega block from February 1 to disrupt Central Railway services

The 85-day mega block, which will continue till April 26, is required for foundational work on platforms 16 and 17 at the terminus. During this period, train operations from these two platforms will remain suspended, forcing several long-distance trains to be short-terminated at Dadar and Thane.

The redevelopment of CSMT, formerly known as Victoria Terminus, aims to transform the 19th-century UNESCO World Heritage site into a modern, airport-like transit hub, while restoring its Victorian Gothic architecture to its original heritage character. The project envisages separate arrival and departure zones, a large integrated concourse, improved accessibility, and upgraded passenger amenities.

According to CR officials, platforms 16 and 17 are located away from the suburban system, and therefore local train services are expected to remain largely unaffected. “Since these platforms are not directly connected to the suburban operations, the impact on local trains should be minimal. However, some fast corridor services may experience occasional delays,” a senior CR official said.

At least six long-distance trains will be short-terminated at Dadar, while one train will terminate at Thane for the duration of the block. The redevelopment work is being carried out by the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA).

“Foundational work and other essential activities for the redevelopment will be undertaken during this block. The duration is 85 days, and train operations from platforms 16 and 17 will remain suspended throughout this period,” the official added.

Railway authorities have directed the RLDA to strictly ensure that passenger movement is not obstructed during construction. Continuous public announcements will be made at CSMT, and designated passageways will be created to allow commuters to move safely through the station.

An internal railway note has instructed the RLDA to install additional illuminated, multilingual signboards and clear directional signage guiding passengers to foot overbridges, ticket counters, and platforms. Additional electronic display boards showing real-time train information, including train numbers and platform details, will also be installed in common areas.

Passenger groups, however, have expressed concern over the impact of the prolonged block. “Local trains on the Central Railway already run with frequent delays. An 85-day block will only worsen the situation for commuters,” said Nandkumar Deshmukh, president of the Federation of Suburban Rail Passengers Association. “We can only hope that local services are not affected as much as the authorities claim.”

The current phase of work is being undertaken to create a base for an elevated deck and a proposed skyscraper that form part of the station’s redevelopment master plan. The project seeks to deliver a world-class, spacious concourse and seamless passenger experience, while preserving the historic structure of the terminal.

Planned upgrades include a new waiting room, a dedicated shopping arcade, modernised passenger facilities, a multi-level parking lot for over 700 vehicles, and commercial spaces such as restaurants and retail outlets. These facilities will be connected through a unified elevated deck and a skywalk linking all platforms at CSMT.

Late last year, Platform 18 was temporarily closed to facilitate construction work, which railway officials said is around 15% complete. The redevelopment spans an area of 4.61 lakh square metres, with barricading already visible outside Platform 18 along P D’Mello Road.