MUMBAI: Passengers travelling on Central Railway (CR) will have to reschedule their weekend plans, as trains will not be available between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Byculla as well as between CSMT and Wadala on Friday and Saturday night. Outstation trains as well as suburban locals will be impacted due to platform extension works at CSMT to accommodate 24-coach express trains on Platforms 12 and 13. CSMT-Byculla, CSMT-Wadala train services to be shut on Fri and Sat nights

On Thursday, CR announced the platform expansion work and its cascading effect on rail services spreading over two nights. Starting 11.30 pm on Friday, trains will be unavailable between CSMT and Byculla for five hours or up to 4.30 am. The subsequent night, on Saturday, the main and harbour lines will be affected, with suspension of train operations between CSMT and Byculla as well as CSMT and Wadala, starting 11.15 pm until 9.15 am on Sunday.

“During the block period, several outstation trains will be short-originated and short-terminated apart from three express trains being cancelled,” said Swapnil Nila, chief public relations officer, Central Railway. “These three are the Deccan Express, Intercity Express and Tapovan Express. Passengers are requested to make travel plans as per the revised schedule.”

Over 45 outstation trains will be affected, with the short termination and short origin stations being Dadar, Panvel and Pune stations. Over 60 suburban locals will either be cancelled, short-terminated or short-originated at Byculla, Parel, Dadar and Kurla stations during the block period.

Currently, Platform numbers 8, 9, 12 and 13 at CSMT do not have adequate length to accommodate 24-coach outstation trains. The block is being undertaken to extend Platforms 12 and 13 from the present 510 to 690 metres, on the lines of the work done in June last year for Platforms number 10 and 11. Platforms 14 to 18 are already long enough to have 24-coach trains. The same work cannot be carried out for Platforms 8 and 9 due to lack of space. A provision of ₹62.18 crore was earmarked in the union budget 2023-24 for the expansion of four platforms (10 to 13) at CSMT.

During the block period, 31 overhead electrification masts will have to be relocated, 34 signalling posts connected and half a kilometre of railway track laid.