Customer flees with rented SUV

Published on Nov 12, 2022 12:59 AM IST

ByVinay Dalvi

Mumbai: The police have registered a case against a self-drive car application and one of their clients – Deepak Kumar Patel – who allegedly fled with an SUV.

The man – Dinesh Singh Sebta – had rented out his SUV. One of the clients – who booked a drive – fled with it and the last location of the vehicle was last seen in Rajasthan. However, despite all efforts, the vehicle has not been traced despite having a GPS on it.

“On October 22, the SUV was given on rent via the application to Patel. On October 28, Sebta – the owner of the SUV – received 15,000 as the rent for the car,” said a police officer.

After several attempts when Sebta didn’t get any response, he approached the police, it added.

“We will be writing to the application to get his details to trace him. We are also checking what documents the accused has submitted while renting the car to trace him,” said the police officer.

A case has been registered under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (breach of trust) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Saturday, November 12, 2022
