Customs official, booked in corruption case by CBI, approaches court for anticipatory bail

Mumbai: A Customs officer sought anticipatory bail on Saturday following a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) corruption case, claiming the allegations against him were fabricated and denying any solicitation of bribes. The court, noting the unavailability of the CBI FIR, scheduled the next hearing for Monday. Public prosecutor Mayank Singh represented the CBI. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Vineet Dhattarwal, represented by advocate Sujay Kantawala, argued before the Sessions court that he was being falsely implicated. "It appears that there is a conspiracy," his submission stated, noting that the complainant had not approached senior officers about the alleged harassment, which he described as unusual behaviour.

Dhattarwal highlighted his "excellent track record" since joining Customs in 2012, including postings at the Air Intelligence Unit, Airport, Mumbai Customs Zone-II, Nhava Sheva, and CSMI.

The case, registered on November 21, stems from a complaint by a Vadodara-based chemical import firm's representative. The complaint alleges Dhattarwal demanded ₹5 lakh, later reduced to ₹4 lakh, to clear a chemical consignment from Jebel Ali Port, Dubai. The shipment of Toluene Diisocyanate arrived at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, Navi Mumbai, on September 8.

Despite the complainant submitting required documentation through a customs house agent and receiving laboratory clearance for tested samples, the consignment remained unreleased. The officer allegedly demanded additional documents before November 13 and, during a November 12 meeting, requested the undue advantage.

The CBI launched an investigation under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act after verifying these allegations.

In his defence, Dhattarwal suggested the complainant targeted him out of frustration over delays in sample testing and consignment release. He emphasised his junior position as superintendent, arguing it was "unimaginable" he would demand such bribes when the "Customs duty was effectively 6 lakhs" after adjustments.

