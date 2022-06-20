Cycle track adjoining Mahalaxmi Race Course expected to be ready by year-end

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is likely to complete a 4.5-kilometre-long cycle track adjoining the outer periphery of the Mahalaxmi Race Course by the end of the year. The 225-acre Mahalaxmi racecourse is the go-to for morning and evening walks for many residents of South and South Central Mumbai.

The entire perimeter of the lush green plot is surrounded by a compound wall, however, in the past few years, the walls and the adjoining footpath were encroached. Subsequently, the idea of beautifying the vicinity of the racecourse was floated by the BMC last year.

Civic officials said that a pilot project has been carried out in a 500-meter stretch outside the racecourse. The officials maintained that as part of the pilot project, the existing boundary walls at Dr E Moses Road have been replaced with cast iron grills so that tourists and citizens can enjoy an unhindered view of the racecourse.

Besides this, the 3-meter-wide footpath, adjoining the periphery of the wall has also been transformed into an improved walkway and a two-meter wide and 500-meter-long cycle track has also been created on the road, adjoining this footpath.

The pilot project was initiated last year and has been completed recently and now the BMC is eyeing to complete the remaining 4-kilometre stretch of this track by this year.

Civic officials said that besides uplifting the beauty of this area, the cycle track is going to end the problem of illegal parking in this area. “The primary objective of this project is to showcase the beauty of this place. The track that we are creating is an eco-friendly one and no tree has been cut during the construction. This track will also benefit Mumbaikars and tourists as they will be able to enjoy the view of the ground throughout the day from outside, while people can only enter the ground during specific time slots,” said Sharad Ughade, assistant municipal commissioner, who is spearheading the project.

At present, the civic body has already floated tenders to create the final phase of the track which will be 4 kilometres long. The officials said that the overall project will cost around ₹7 crore, and it will take about six months to complete the project.

The officials said that in the next phase, they will replace the compound wall with grills in the same manner as they did in the pilot project.

“To separate the main carriageway of the road from the cycle track, we have installed steel boulders. A similar plan will be implemented in the remaining 4-kilometre stretch. Solar lights and upgraded street furniture will also be installed on this project. Besides this, we are also planning to create a solar canopy and an open-air library on the walkway just adjoining the track,” said an official.

Malak Singh Gill, the principal architect of this project, said that the entire project will be self-sustaining in terms of power and consumption, by using solar power strategically. “The ground being a marshland makes its ecological value to the city, highly significant. Not a single tree is disturbed while designing and the project has also made sensitive towards human and horse conflict,” said Gill.

Stalin D, a city-based environment and civic activist who is also the director of NGO Vanashakti, applauded the move and said that the idea to build more cycle tracks in the city should be encouraged.

“Cycling should be made glamourous and similar eco-friendly tracks need to be created in the city. As more and more cycling tracks start to become functional in the city, Mumbaikars will be encouraged to use cycles for their commute, making it an eco-friendly move as cycles don’t emit carbon footprint,” said Stalin.

The BMC along with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is constructing cycle tracks throughout the city. The idea of creating cycle tracks is being backed by state minister, Aaditya Thackeray, who is pushing for non-motorised transport. The idea of creating cycle tracks in Mumbai has been taken up by several corporators and local BMC ward offices in both the island city and the suburban belt.