Dadar resident promises flat to old classmate, cheats her of ₹1.25 cr
A 42-year-old man cheated a woman of ₹1.25 crore by posing as a software VP. Police have filed a case, but no arrests made yet.
MUMBAI: A 42-year-old Parsi Colony resident cheated a 41-year-old woman he knew from his school days to the tune of ₹1.25 crore by pretending to be the vice president of a leading software company. The Shivaji Park police booked him for cheating and criminal breach of trust on Monday.
The accused is identified as Sandeep Dhanawade, a resident of Dadar, Parsi Colony. The complainant, Deepika Patil, was Dhanawade’s classmate in school. She is also friends with his sister. As a Chembur resident working in an Information Technology firm, Patil was keen on buying a flat in Mumbai.
In 2019, when she met Dhanawade, he pretended to be the vice president of a leading IT firm with an income of ₹6 lakh per month. He told her that the income tax department had seized ₹33 crore by freezing his bank account. To unfreeze, he had to pay ₹3 crore. “He told her he owned a flat in Shivaji Nagar and another in Parsi Colony, each worth over ₹5 crore. He was willing to sell the Shivaji Nagar flat for ₹2 crore to Patil. He gained her confidence by showing her a sales agreement, share certificates, and a nominee list,” said a police officer.
Patil began paying Dhanawade the amount in instalments in March 2019. She borrowed ₹76 lakh from friends and sold her jewellery for ₹49 lakh. After paying him ₹1.25 crore, Dhanawade refused to hand over the flat or return her money. So, she filed a complaint with the Shivaji Park Police. No arrests have been made so far.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.