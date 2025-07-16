Search
Wednesday, Jul 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

Dadar resident promises flat to old classmate, cheats her of 1.25 cr

ByVinay Dalvi
Published on: Jul 16, 2025 09:22 AM IST

A 42-year-old man cheated a woman of ₹1.25 crore by posing as a software VP. Police have filed a case, but no arrests made yet.

MUMBAI: A 42-year-old Parsi Colony resident cheated a 41-year-old woman he knew from his school days to the tune of 1.25 crore by pretending to be the vice president of a leading software company. The Shivaji Park police booked him for cheating and criminal breach of trust on Monday.

Dadar resident promises flat to old classmate, cheats her of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.25 cr
Dadar resident promises flat to old classmate, cheats her of 1.25 cr

The accused is identified as Sandeep Dhanawade, a resident of Dadar, Parsi Colony. The complainant, Deepika Patil, was Dhanawade’s classmate in school. She is also friends with his sister. As a Chembur resident working in an Information Technology firm, Patil was keen on buying a flat in Mumbai.

In 2019, when she met Dhanawade, he pretended to be the vice president of a leading IT firm with an income of 6 lakh per month. He told her that the income tax department had seized 33 crore by freezing his bank account. To unfreeze, he had to pay 3 crore. “He told her he owned a flat in Shivaji Nagar and another in Parsi Colony, each worth over 5 crore. He was willing to sell the Shivaji Nagar flat for 2 crore to Patil. He gained her confidence by showing her a sales agreement, share certificates, and a nominee list,” said a police officer.

Patil began paying Dhanawade the amount in instalments in March 2019. She borrowed 76 lakh from friends and sold her jewellery for 49 lakh. After paying him 1.25 crore, Dhanawade refused to hand over the flat or return her money. So, she filed a complaint with the Shivaji Park Police. No arrests have been made so far.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Dadar resident promises flat to old classmate, cheats her of 1.25 cr
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On