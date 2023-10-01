Dahisar building catches fire, no injuries

Mumbai: A massive fire was reported at Vardhman Industrial Cooperative Society in Dahisar East at 11pm on Saturday. No injuries were reported in the incident. HT Image

The disaster control department of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that the fire was declared as level 2.

“Fire is confined to 3-4 galas on the ground and 1st floor of ground + upper 1 floor structure. 3 hose lines are in operation.” said a BMC official.

“Approximately 8-9 LPG cylinders are removed from these galas.” added the official. More than 15 emergency service vehicles were pushed to the service along with senior officials. Officials of Adani Electricity, ward officials and police were also present at the spot. The vehicles included 07 fire engines and 6 jumbo tankers along with other firefighting vehicles.

The firefighting operations were ongoing and no injuries were reported till the time of going to press.

